2019 Art Walks

Visitors to Hilton | Asmus in River North

Art walks have long been popular, since they are an inviting and manageable way to visit galleries and art spaces, usually in a single evening.

In 2019 there are lots of local openings and open studio nights happening throughout the city and into the suburbs and beyond.

Check out our list below and enjoy a night (or Saturday morning) out with art.

Events are listed in order of when they occur (First Friday, 2nd Friday, 3rd Friday, Saturdays, Monthly, Quarterly and so on) and in Chicago, Suburbs and beyond.

– CGN Staff

CHICAGO

• River North First Fridays / Openings

5–8pm • Free

New shows generally open Jan 11, Mar 1, May 3, July 12, Sept 6, Nov 1

Near Franklin/Superior

• Flat Iron First Fridays

6–10pm • Free

1579 N. Milwaukee



• Chicago Arts District 2nd Fridays

6–10pm • Free

S. Halsted + 18th St. (Pilsen East)

• Fine Arts Building Open Studios

2nd Fridays, 5–9pm • Free

410 S. Michigan

• River North Saturday Gallery Tours

11am–12:30pm

Depart from Fabcakes (714 N. Wells)

Tours run weekly except major holidays.

312-649-0064



• Bridgeport Art Center 3rd Fridays Open Studios

7–10pm Free

1200 W. 35th St.



• Bronzeville Arts District Trolley Tour

3rd Fridays

June–September



• Zhou B Art Center 3rd Fridays, Bridgeport Art Walk

7-10pm • Free

1029 W. 35th St.



• West Town Art Walk

September 27 and 28, 2019 • Free

F 5–8pm + after parties; Sa 12pm-6pm

Chicago Ave. b/t Milwaukee and Hoyne

• River North Design District Walk

Friday, September 6

Multiple receptions take place in select showrooms and galleries outside of the Merchandise Mart





SUBURBS

• Oak Park Arts District (OPAD)

3rd Fridays

6–10pm Free

On Harrison St.



• Evanston Made

Visit evanstonmade.org for a list of event dates in 2019 featuring open studios, art walks and more in Evanston on Chicago’s North Shore.





MILWAUKEE

• Gallery Night and Day

Milwaukee, WI – Historic Third Ward

Jan 18 and 19; April 26 and 27; July 19 and 20; Oct 18 and 19

F 5–9 and Saturday 10–4