All the World's a Fair: 2019 Art Fair Lineup

Long before many of us adapted to binge-watching TV, art fairs became the new normal for bingeing on art in one often dizzying and overwhelming weekend. Love them or hate them, Chicago is host to a range of art fairs during the year, and each fair is an invaluable asset to the cultural community it serves and the creatives it brings together for a few short (or long!) days. From neighborhood celebrations to international expositions, each offers something unique for those who come to see and buy art as well as for artists and professionals who come to network and exchange ideas.

Following is a list of fairs taking place throughout the area in 2019.

Wear comfortable shoes, if you want to – and please try to pause and look at the art for a moment before snapping that Insta-worthy pic. Talk to the dealers or artists hanging around their booth - they're each experts ready to talk and connect.

Fairs below listed in order of when they take place during the year. This list will be updated periodically.

– CGN Staff

CHICAGO ANTIQUES + ART + DESIGN SHOW

May 16–19, 2019 • The Merchandise Mart – River North

100 premier international exhibitors presenting fine antique furniture, decorative and fine arts displayed in gallery settings.

THE OTHER ART FAIR

May 16–19, 2019 • Mana Contemporary – Pilsen

Presented by Saatchi Art, TOAF showcases work by 130 independent and emerging artists in a unique and immersive environment. Returning to Chicago for the second year.

57TH STREET ART FAIR

June 1 and 2, 2019 • Hyde Park

One of the oldest fairs in the country, this outdoor celebration is adjacent to the University of Chicago

OLD TOWN ART FAIR

June 8 and 9, 2019 • Old Town Triangle District

Taking place along the tree-lined streets of Old Town this fair, founded in 1950, features 250 nationally acclaimed artists and welcomes 30,000 art lovers.

ART FAIR ON THE SQUARE

September 1 and 2, 2019 • Lake Forest, IL

The 65th Annual Art Fair on the Square is a juried art show, located in historic Lake Forest Market Square

EXPO CHICAGO

September 19–22, 2019 • Navy Pier

The eighth edition of the International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art features international exhibitors alongside one of the highest quality platforms for global contemporary art and culture. Many special programs and alignments are planned throughout the year as well as in September.

THE ANNUAL

September 2019 • Chicago Artists Coalition – Kinzie Corridor

The ANNUAL is a yearly sales exhibition celebrating cutting-edge Chicago-based artists. Arranged by a guest curator, The ANNUAL creates an accessible forum for collectors to discover affordable new work and engage directly with its creators.

AMERICAN CRAFT EXPO

September 21–23, 2018 • Chicago Botanic Garden – Glencoe, IL

One of the country’s premier fine craft shows, presented by The Auxiliary of NorthShore University HealthSystem (Northshore), featuring approximately 140 artists

SOFA CHICAGO

Oct 31–Nov 3, 2019 • Navy Pier

The Sculpture Objects Functional Art and Design Fair began in 1994 and focuses on artworks that cross the boundaries of fine art, decorative art and design.

AMDUR PRODUCTIONS ART FESTS

Multiple dates and locations in the region: Gold Coast Art Fair; Botanic Garden Art Fest; Millennium Art Festival; Southport Art Festival; and others.