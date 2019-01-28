News From Around the Art World: January 15, 2019

Hindman LLC Acquires Leslie Hindman Auctioneers and Cowan's Auctions

The new venture brings together two of America's defining auction firms, uniting a nationwide network of specialists and resources. Born to serve and grow the industry landscape through digital transformation and customer service, Hindman LLC reflects the shared vision of Leslie Hindman and Wes Cowan, the respective founders of each firm.

Via PR Newswire

Here Are the Biggest, Splashiest, and Most Anticipated Art Biennials Around the World in 2019

If you want to see the biggest art events around the globe this year, you better save up your frequent flyer miles. This year’s leading biennials, triennials, and other art festivals extend across four continents.

By Caroline Goldstein, artnet news

James Turrell's Roden Crater project gets $40m funding boost—with a little help from Kanye West

Hope springs eternal that Roden Crater, the extinct volcano in Arizona that James Turrell has turned into an evolving masterwork of light and Land Art since the 1970s, will one day be completed. Today (14 January) there were signs that fundraising could be turning a corner.

By Nancy Kenney, The Art Newspaper

