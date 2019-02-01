News From Around the Art World: January 22, 2019

Here are the five finalist designs competing for O’Hare Airport’s massive $8.5B expansion

On Thursday, the city released minute-long videos previewing each design. Residents can get a closer look at the concepts by checking out physical models of each proposal on display at the Chicago Architecture Center for free now through January 31. Bid materials will also be posted inside O’Hare’s Terminal 2.

By Jay Koziarz, Curbed Chicago

Read More

Will a nine-story surrealist mural draw shoppers to Mag Mile?

Passers-by on Michigan Avenue can now see a nine-story mural designed by Spanish artist Ignasi Monreal, who's also responsible for massive "art walls" commissioned by Gucci in New York, London, Milan, Hong Kong and Paris.

By Brigid Sweeney, Crain's Chicago Business

Read More

Big Fairs Dominate the Art World. Small Galleries Are Seeking Another Way.

Contemporary art dealers, like pretty much everyone else involved in bricks and mortar retail, are struggling to attract customers through their doors. A collaborative event is one way of coaxing them back. It might not be the art world’s equivalent of Black Friday, but the Condo group exhibition, whose fourth London edition opened on Saturday, has given smaller dealerships a chance to see new faces in their galleries.

By Scott Reyburn, The New York Times

Read More

Legal fight over building the Obama Center in Jackson Park heats up

The battle over locating the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park heated up on Tuesday as opponents argued in federal court briefs that City Hall rigged the deal for what would be the first-ever complex of its kind allowed in a public park in Chicago.

By Lynn Sweet, Chicago Sun Times

Read More

