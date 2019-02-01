News From Around the Art World: January 29, 2019

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago to Lower Admission Prices For Visitors Impacted by Gender Pay Gap

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Chicago has announced that starting next month the institution will offer visitors who have been impacted by the gender pay gap reduced admission prices. The new pricing tier, which aims to raise awareness about pay disparity in the workplace, will roll out on February 24, following the opening of “Laurie Simmons: Big Camera/Little Camera,” the first major retrospective dedicated to the artist.

Via ARTFORUM

Read More

Chicago artist Matthew Hoffman to jury 'Love,' West Chicago's 2019 community art banner exhibit

The stars are aligned for "Love," the 2019 community art banner exhibit, as Matthew Hoffman, the renowned Chicago-based artist and creator of the You Are Beautiful art phenomenon and West Chicago's most recent piece of public art, loveevenmore, has agreed to jury the submissions of area artists scrambling to get their artwork in by the Feb. 1 deadline.

By Rosemary Mackey, Daily Herald

Read More

This Chicago Artist Is Making Delightful Murals Out Of Snow

LOGAN SQUARE — Eduardo Vea Keating is having some fun with all of the snow that has so many of us holed up in our homes.

The 43-year-old artist is responsible for the skyline snow mural that popped up on the side of the corner store at Sawyer and Fullerton avenues on Sunday afternoon. He said it took him about an hour to make, and, unlike a painted mural, required zero tools.

By Mina Bloom, Block Club Chicago

Read More

Venice Architecture Biennale's U.S. Pavilion Coming to Chicago

Dimensions of Citizenship: Architecture and Belonging from the Body to the Cosmos, the official US entry at the recently-concluded 16th International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Biennale, will be on view for the first time in the United States at Wrightwood 659, a new art space located at 659 W. Wrightwood Avenue in Chicago, from February 15 through April 27, 2019. Devoted to exploring the notion of citizenship today and the potential role of architecture and design in creating spaces for it, Dimensions of Citizenship comprises seven unique installations, each created by a transdisciplinary team of architects and designers.

Via Arch Daily

Read More