News From Around the Art World: January 8, 2019

Photo Credit: Museum of Contemporary Art Facebook

2019 Museum Free Days: The Complete List

While Chicago begins to settle into a solid layer of frost for the winter, the museums are just getting warmed up. Big names and lesser-known galleries alike are opening their doors to the public for a much-needed change of pace. Here’s the complete list of free museum days this winter.

By Arniecea Johnson, Urban Matter

Installation view of “Martine Syms: Incense Sweaters & Ice” at the Graham Foundation in Chicago, 2018. COURTESY THE ARTIST, BRIDGET DONAHUE, NEW YORK AND SADIE COLES HQ, LONDON/PHOTO: NATHAN KEAY

Order of Appearance: In Chicago Show, Martine Syms Examines How Blackness Is Performed, Absorbed, and Circulated

Martine Syms, the Los Angeles–based artist and self-proclaimed “conceptual entrepreneur,” has mounted a solo show at the Graham Foundation in Chicago that solidifies her place at the forefront of critical explorations of Black femininity and the presence of Blackness in visual culture.

By Amarie Gipson, ARTNEWS

A macaron-making class at the Alliance Française de Chicago. (Bill Hogan / McClatchy-Tribune)

These 11 cultural centers in Chicago make learning fun

If you’re looking for a fresh way to immerse yourself in the city’s diverse cultural landscape, hit up one of many centers showcasing the multitude of cultures from all over the world that make Chicago, Chicago. These organizations offer cooking workshops, language classes, performances, film screenings, art exhibits and more, allowing you to experience a new culture without having to shell out thousands of dollars for a plane ticket.

Read on for 11 cultural centers that make learning fun — whether it’s your own heritage or not.

By Aine Dougherty, RedEye via Chicago Tribune

Thomas Miller (1912–1920). 7-Up Cans, c. 1972. Private collection. James Prinz Photography, Chicago.

A Century of Black Designers Receive Belated Recognition in Chicago

In Chicago, an exhibition is putting a new spotlight on black designers who have contributed to the city's artistic legacy for over a century. As part of Art Design Chicago—a yearlong arts initiative in the Windy City funded by the Terra Foundation for American Art and the Richard H. Driehaus foundation—Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) has spent years amassing research on the city’s legacy of black designers.

By Carly Olson, Architectural Digest

