Publisher's Letter – 2019: 3rd Time's the Charm

My son turned three not long before this publication, also now in its third year, went to print. On a daily basis the unpredictabilty of motherhood, along with running a magazine, keeps me on my toes. I’m always feeling short on time and more than a little overwhelmed. But in both cases year three seems to be pretty great. With each year there are big challenges to meet as well as small accomplishments to savor. The balancing act is worth it – for the obvious joys where my son is concerned, but for CGN I also take a parental pride in being able to develop a valuable resource that encourages people to make art a part of their life and also supports the many creatives throughout our community.

This is the third edition of our annual CGN Arts Guide, and as with everything, we strive to make each version better than the one before. In 2019 we welcome 19 galleries and art spaces to these pages – a sign that we are actually sharing more art with our readers than before, even in the middle of a tumultous art climate. We work together to support small and midsize galleries, arts nonprofits and museums, independent artists and many others. So far the hopeful bright spots dispel any shadows of uncertainty. Another thing we know for sure in our third year of publishing this Guide is that, despite the inevitable challenges that keep coming, in order to keep your head above water you must keep moving. Have you ever heard of a three year old who gives up? Three year olds do not sit still. Even as the world frustrates, it beckons.

This year’s guide is 164 pages (bigger than the previous two years!) and we have made our maps more comprehensive. We also updated our design to match our new website (see below). Even though we never forget where we started, with so much to discover in our world, it’s great being three. And since my daughter turned five this fall, I know that each year can indeed get better – and maybe even a little easier.

– Ginny Van Alyea, CGN Publisher

2019 CGN Arts Guide cover artwork: Judy Ledgerwood, Trouble, 2010. Oil and raw pigment on canvas. Courtesy of the artist and Rhona Hoffman Gallery