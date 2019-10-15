Artist Kenneth Josephson to be Honored at MoCP's 2020 DARKROOM Benefit

The auction wall at DARKROOM 2019

By CGN Via PR

Fall is moving quickly, and many plans for the winter 2020 arts season in Chicago are already shaping up. Today we received the announcement regarding the Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College Chicago's upcoming annual benefit.

DARKROOM is MoCP annual auction. This year's event, co-chaired by Cheryl Sandner and Ann Thompson, with honorary co-chairs Jeremy Efroymson, Elissa Hamid Efroymson, and Adnaan Hamid, will take place on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6:30-9 p.m. at the recently-opened Columbia College Student Center, with a VIP Reception from 5:30-6:30 p.m. preceding the event. Photography enthusiasts will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and music while perusing auction items by celebrated contemporary artists, including work by Teju Cole, Beate Geissler and Oliver Sann, Christian Patterson, Dave Jordano, and more. All proceeds raised at this event will support essential MoCP exhibition and education programs in 2020. 2019's event raised $230,000 for the museum's programs.



Kenneth Josephson, Chicago, 1961, Gelatin silver photograph. c. 1961 print. Signed, titled, dated and annotated 'vintage print' and '61-35-50-28' in pencil by artist on print verso.

6 1/32 X 8 15/16 inches. Courtesy Stephen Daiter Gallery



This year, the MoCP is pleased to present the seventh annual Silver Camera Award to Kenneth Josephson. The Silver Camera Award honors those who have made significant contributions to the medium of photography. Chicago-based Kenneth Josephson (American, b. 1932) is considered a pioneer of conceptual photography. His career was launched at the Institute of Design of the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, where he studied under Harry Callahan and Aaron Siskind. Josephson was later a professor at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago from 1960 to 1997, and a founding member of the Society for Photographic Education. He was the recipient of a John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation fellowship (1972) and two National Endowment for the Arts fellowships (1975 and 1979). His work is in the MoCP permanent collection as well as the collections of the Museum of Modern Art, New York; the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; The Art Institute of Chicago; Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago; National Museum of American Art, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, DC; Bibliotéque National, Paris; and Fotograficka Maseet, Stockholm.



Tickets to DARKROOM start at $150 for individuals and $300 for VIP Tickets. Visit mocp.org for more information.

The complete list of 2020 Auction Artists is below: