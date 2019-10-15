News From Around the Art World: October 15, 2019

Chicago’s West Town Arts District New Home For Major Contemporary Art Gallery

After 15 years in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, internationally acclaimed Andrew Rafacz Gallery is relocating to a new 2,000-square-foot storefront space at 1749 W. Chicago Avenue, an historic building constructed in 1916 in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood.

By Julia Brenner, Forbes

Nick Cave Is the Most Joyful, and Critical, Artist in America

Using materials that range from twigs to crystals to rainbow-colored hair, the artist makes sculptures that, for all their beauty, are visceral and necessary critiques of racial injustice.

By Megan O' Grady, The New York Times Style Magazine

Andy Warhol: From A to B and Back Again exhibition back at The Art Institute of Chicago

This major retrospective-the first to be organized by a US institution in 30 years-builds on the wealth of new research, scholarship, and perspectives that has emerged since Andy Warhol's early death at age 58 in 1987.

Via abc 7 Chicago

