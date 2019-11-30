News From Around the Art World: October 29, 2019

Chicago’s Shane Campbell Gallery Has Closed, Claiming the Art Industry Has Been ‘Muddled by Unbridled Capital’

Shane Campbell Gallery, a staple in the Chicago art scene for nearly two decades, has closed its doors for good.

The gallery announced the news on Instagram on Saturday. “After 18 years as art dealers, we’re retiring,” the post read. “It’s voluntary and positive and we’re ready to take on fun and creative projects whatever they might be. I’ve never wanted to have a real job and the past few years, the gallery has become more of a job than a labor of love and so it’s time for something different.”

By Taylor Dafoe, artnet news

Read More

A Chicago Biennial Is Taking Art Beyond Museum Walls and Into People’s Yards

The Chicago suburb of Oak Park is lined with verdant lawns, many of them dotted with ornaments or “Black Lives Matter” signs. For the next six weeks, however, more unusual decor can be spotted outside several homes: a geodesic dome here, an abstract assemblage there, a bulbous inflatable lodged in an alley. These weatherproof objects are part of the fourth Terrain Biennial, which opened earlier this month, with installations by more than 250 artists showing exclusively in the public-facing areas of private homes, including front yards, facades, and windows.

By Claire Voon, Artnews

Read More

The Art Institute of Chicago is doing something remarkable with women artists, and not only with the compelling 'In A Cloud, In A Chair’ exhibition

The Art Institute of Chicago is having a feminist moment. Evidence of this welcome development is on view throughout the museum. It marks a sea change for an institution that has held only one solo exhibition for a woman artist in its main Regenstein Hall over the past 30 years. Astonishingly, nearly every temporary exhibition space in the Modern Wing has been given over to the work of women artists this fall.



By Lori Waxman, Chicago Tribune

Read More

Wildfire spread close to the Getty Center, but an official says the art is ‘just fine’

A wildfire that broke out early today on the western side of Los Angeles came within a half-mile of the Getty Center and its priceless art trove, but the situation has “dramatically improved” and the museum is safe, a spokeswoman says.

“It’s pretty much under control,” says Lisa Lapin, vice president for communications at the Getty Trust, who said that the fire began near the 405 freeway and spread to the north and west of the museum around 2 am.

By Nancy Kenney, The Art Newspaper

Read More