News From Around the Art World: October 8, 2019

Wicker Park’s Beloved Vivian Maier Mural Was Tagged. Tomorrow, A Homeowner Will Finance Its Restoration.

After two years of brightening up a stretch of North Avenue in Wicker Park, the neighborhood’s beloved mural of Vivian Maier was defaced last month — but neighbors are stepping up to fix it.

On Tuesday morning, weather permitting, a mural restoration team will remove the graffiti and restore the original image, painted in 2017 by renowned Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra. The image depicts the late Chicago photographer Maier.

By Hannah Alani, Block Club Chicago

Chicago project is growing a community for artist mothers

When the Chicago artists Angela Lopez and Sara Holwerda became new mothers, they quickly realised that they had to change how they engaged with their work and their art community. Studio time became limited, as did opportunities to network at exhibition openings, which often occur during at children’s bedtimes. Determined to continue nurturing their creative careers, in 2016 they began Extended Practice, a project to increase the visibility of artist-mothers and to help address their needs, from child-care to securing shows of their work.

By Claire Voon, The Art Newspaper

The History of the Art Institute Lions

From the Picasso to the Bean to countless city murals, public art is a vibrant part of Chicago culture. But for over a century, Chicagoans have taken special pride in a pair of sculptures watching over Michigan Avenue.

By Quinn Myers, WTTW News

A Look at Russian Money Behind Art Institute Exhibit of Soviet Art

A connection was disclosed but not detailed by the museum in 2017. It's now part of a New York Times expose of Russian influence on U.S. cultural institutions.

By Steven R. Strahler, Crain's Chicago

