Art Picks: Works Under $1,000

By CGN STAFF

Buying art does not have to bust your bank account.

CGN is home to hundreds of galleries and art spaces that each have dozens if not hundreds of works of art available—many at totally approachable price points. One of the most common queries we have heard from readers and friends over the years is, especially from those who are starting out and want to build a collection, 'Can you buy good art that doesn't cost a fortune?" Our answer is of course, yes! The challenge is more likely, where do you start?

Art buying is very personal, and there are no right or wrong answers for what to buy and live with. But as we have been updating our website with 2020's new listings and shows, we have come across plenty of works of art priced under $1,000. We want to share them as a way to show just what one can expect to purchase in dozens of art spaces in the city and suburbs – each is a small business supporting many artists and creative professionals. We have selected a total of seven approachable works, ranging in price from $75–$1,000, highlighting one gallery from each of our geographic districts (from Michigan Ave. and West Town to the Suburbs). We have relied on prices posted on gallery websites and their (increasingly common) e-commerce sites. We love the conversations we have with dealers and artists in person, but there's no denying the rise of art buying online. In each example posted below, you will NOT find these items on Amazon, making these perfect for yourself as well as for gift giving.

Some tips to keep in mind:

• There are many factors that go into pricing art, such as the medium (photography and prints vs paintings), the quantity available (in an edition of 25 or a unique work) as well as the reputation of and career stage of the artist (a young, emerging artist vs a contemporary master)

• Not all prices are marked when you visit a gallery exhibition or art fair. But that does not mean that you cannot ask for a price, and maybe even discuss a (be reasonable!) discount.

• Payment plans are often available. Ask before you buy what the options are.

• Explore on your own, and don't hesitate to contact a gallery or artist to get a conversation started.

• Use CGN as your guide to learn when shows are happening where and then get out there and look for yourself!

JOEL OPPENHEIMER INC. (DOWNTOWN/MICHIGAN AVE.)

JOHN JAMES AUDUBON

1st Ed. Octavo Pl., 51 Rough-winged Swallow

1839–1844

Hand-colored lithograph, 6 1/2" x 10 1/4" (approx.)

$75.00

CHICAGO PRINTMAKERS COLLABORATIVE (NORTH SIDE)

KUMI OBATA

Day and Night That Scatter in the Universe

9" x 7", color etching

$140

VALE CRAFT GALLERY (RIVER NORTH)

DAVID HUANG

Luminosity 1686

Copper w/patina, Sterling Silver, 23-Karat gold leaf, 3" x 3" x 3"

$400

FLXST CONTEMPORARY (SOUTH SIDE – PILSEN)

ROBERTO JAMORA

Notes

2019

Silkscreen print on cotton rag paper, 15 x 18". Edition size: 20

From $500.00

WANTOOT GALLERY

RICHARD ABRAHAM

Mineral Point

2015

Original oil painting painted "en plein air" in Mineral Point, WI. Canvas board in wooden frame

19.375" W x 16.375" H

$700.00

ART POST GALLERY (SUBURBS – GLENCOE)

RATH BERGER

Strawberries

Oil on wood panel, 12" x 13" (Framed)

$990 (Framed)



LINE DOT EDITIONS (WEST SIDE)

JOSH GROTTO

80s Woman with a Cigarette

2019

Mixed Media on Paper, 22" x 29" (26.5" x 33.5" Framed)

$ 1,000.00

(Also pictured at top of page as key image for article, Josh Grotto: Bonfire of the Vanities, $ 800.00 from Line Dot)