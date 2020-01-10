News From Around the Art World: December 11, 2019

Franz Schulze, art critic, educator and biographer of Mies van der Rohe and Philip Johnson, dies at 92

Franz Schulze, a prolific Chicago art critic and educator who chronicled the lives and work of two of the 20th century’s most consequential architects, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Philip Johnson, died Monday at the Radford Green assisted living facility in north suburban Lincolnshire.

By Blair Kamin, Chicago Tribune

A Belgian Collector Is at War With the City of Gary, Indiana, Over a Picasso Model He Found in Their School Gym

The tale begins with a sculpture created for the city of Chicago, and ends with some angry folks in both Brussels, Belgium and Gary, Indiana.

By Brian Boucher, artnet news

Science illuminates art in Detroit’s celebration of Bruegel’s The Wedding Dance

To mark the 450th anniversary of Pieter Bruegel the Elder’s death, the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) is showcasing its painting by the Netherlandish master: The Wedding Dance of 1566, acquired in 1930 in a bout of ambitious collecting that helped to vault the museum into world-class ranks.

By Nancy Kenney, The Art Newspaper

