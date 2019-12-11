News From Around the Art World: December 3, 2019

Elmhurst Art Museum exhibit celebrates its founding member

An exhibition showcasing the works of the late artist-curator Sandra Jorgensen will be on view Jan. 25 to April 12, 2020, at the Elmhurst Art Museum. Jorgensen was the driving force behind the internationally known Elmhurst College Chicago Imagist collection and helped found the Elmhurst Art Museum at 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave. But exhibit organizers say her works often have been overlooked.

By Amanda Berrios, Daily Herald

Thinking Bigger at Art Basel Miami Beach

Art fairs evolve like any other event, but the changes can be subtle. Even if you are told that striking, thematically linked treasures are on offer in a special sector, rows of gallery booths have a way of blending together. So the organizers of Art Basel Miami Beach, taking place Thursday through Sunday for its 18th edition, are making an effort to create a palpably different atmosphere for a new sector, Meridians.

By Ted Loos, The New York Times

The Class of 2019? Meet 6 Fast-Rising Artists Having Star Turns at This Year’s Art Basel Miami Beach

As the art world descends on Miami for the annual Art Basel Miami Beach fair and the accompanying constellation of fairs and parties, there can be a lot of noise to distract you from the main event. To keep your focus on the art—and, more specifically, emerging artists worth knowing—we’ve pulled out a few buzzed-about rising talents you should make sure to seek out at the fair this year.

Via Artnet News

Artist hopes bear sculptures bring 'some play and fun’ to the Pedway

This winter, bears will hibernate throughout the northern woods of Wisconsin and inside caves at Yellowstone. They’ll burrow in Alaskan dens below the snow. In Chicago, you’ll find them in the Pedway.

By Morgan Greene, Chicago Tribune

