News From Around the Art World: December 30, 2019

Another Benefit to Going to Museums? You May Live Longer

Researchers in Britain found that people who go to museums, the theater and the opera were less likely to die in the study period than those who didn’t.

By Maria Cramer, The New York Times

What Was the Most Influential Exhibition of the Decade? We Asked Dozens of Art-World Experts for Their Pick

As the turbulent and event-filled 2010s come to an end, we (artnet news) asked more than 100 artists, curators, gallerists, and other art-world figures to tell us their picks of the most influential art and art-makers of the decade. Here is a selection of their responses.

Via Artnet News

The colorful creatures in artist Jason Scroggin’s “Massimals” art installation will “hibernate” under the city this winter.

By Mitch Dudek and Jacob Wittich, Chicago Sun Times

These 8 Artists Broke into the Art Market Big Leagues in 2019

Art market headlines were dominated by familiar names in 2019, from Jeff Koons and Claude Monet to KAWS and Banksy. But this year also saw a new set of players achieving major results, from surprising surges into the seven-figure club and sold-out solo presentations in galleries and art fair booths, to repeatedly smashed auction records and power moves onto mega-gallery rosters. These are eight artists who surprised art market observers and broke into the big leagues in 2019.

By Benjamin Sutton, Artsy Editorial

