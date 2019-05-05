News From Around the Art World: February 12, 2019

Chicago Biennial announces theme for third edition

After the city’s first two biennials, with titles like “The State of Art and Architecture,” and “Make New History,” this year Artistic Director Yesomi Umolu and her team have chosen a theme that makes an effort to showcase the less shiny history but all important stories of Chicago.

By Sara Freund, Curbed Chicago

Chicago searches for the right design to expand O’Hare Airport and make passenger connections less stressful

The five designs in competition—selected from a total of 12 submissions—share a number of similarities: sweeping roofs, vista-like open spaces that connect passengers more directly to the entire terminal and the airfield, straightforward navigation within the terminal, and—in three designs—green spaces that offer respite to harried travelers.

“The O’Hare Global Terminal is a once-in-a-lifetime project that demands the best in aviation experience and an in-depth understanding, respect, and passion for Chicago’s global leadership in design and culture,” says Scott Duncan, Design Partner with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, which developed its design for O’Hare’s expansion in collaboration with ARUP and Ross Barney Architects.

By John Caulfield, Building Design + Construction

After nixing painting sale, Emanuel finds another way to restore branch library

Emanuel had originally planned to raise the entire $15 million needed for the regional library upgrade by selling off “Knowledge and Wonder,” a large painting by Marshall that hung on the second floor of the Legler branch.

By Fran Spielman, Chicago Sun Times

Ai Weiwei and Frank Gehry Talk Art, Legos and Being Cultural Renegades

Two creative people in two different fields in one wide-ranging conversation. This time: the artist and the architect.

By Jori Finkel, The New York Times

