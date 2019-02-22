News From Around the Art World: February 19, 2019

If the Art Institute of Chicago is too much, head to this beautiful, less-trafficked gem

If you have less time to spare but still want to immerse yourself in a local cultural experience, head just a few blocks north to the Chicago Cultural Center, located in the same Millennium Park campus as the Art Institute but often overlooked by visitors. The opulent 1897 building, designed by the same firm as the Art Institute, is known as “The People’s Palace.”

By Jay Gentile, The Washington Post

Mariane Ibrahim, Ascendant Dealer of African Art, Moves Gallery to Chicago

After seven years in Seattle and a growing reputation garnered at art fairs around the globe, Mariane Ibrahim is closing her namesake gallery in the Pacific Northwest and planning a move to Chicago, where she hopes to be in operation by the end of 2019.

By Andy Battaglia, ARTnews

‘Bauhaus’ centennial exhibit shines art movement’s light on world, Chicago

No institution had more impact on the development of 20th century art, design and architecture than the Bauhaus, a German art school with such famous teachers as Anni Albers, Herbert Bayer, Marcel Breuer, Walter Gropius and Wassily Kandinsky.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of its establishment, a milestone that has sparked at least 600 exhibitions and other events worldwide, including an internationally touring show titled “The Whole World a Bauhaus.”

By Kyle MacMillan, The Sun Times

Instagram-friendly wndr museum moves from pop-up to permanent

The goal is “becoming a cultural fixture here in the West Loop,” Vaile said. “We think we’ve found an area in the art world that hasn’t been truly explored.”

Wndr, 1130 W. Monroe St., has billed itself as an art and science experience, and its initial set of 19 immersive, walk-through exhibits followed the theme of The Finite to the Infinite, with art pieces treating atoms and outer space.

By Steve Johnson, Chicago Tribune

