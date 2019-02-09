News From Around the Art World: February 5, 2019

Smaller Museums And Galleries Shining In Chicago's Flourishing Arts Scene

When you think Chicago, you think big. Big buildings, big pizza, big museums. The Art Institute of Chicago hosts the largest collection of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist artworks outside of France.

Institutions of that scale cast a shadow. Existing within that shadow can be found a vibrant museum and gallery scene, two examples of which are hosting noteworthy shows this month.

By Chadd Scott, Forbes

Chicago Architecture Biennial promises to explore new stories about Chicago — and avoid 'Archi-babble'

The third Chicago Architecture Biennial, the big exhibition of contemporary architecture and design that opens in September, promises something more provocative: A look at old Chicago stories that have been shoved out of the spotlight and new ones that will emerge through fresh comparisons with the cities of Sao Paulo, Johannesburg and Vancouver, British Columbia.

By Blair Kamin, Chicago Tribune

Finding my Filipino identity in Maia Cruz Palileo's art

Document senior editor Ann Binlot writes on her search for representation of her Filipino heritage only to find it through the art of contemporary artist Maia Cruz Palileo.

By Ann Binlot, Document Journal

“Eye Deal: Abstract Bodies of the Chicago Imagists” at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) is hosting an exhibition titled “Eye Deal: Abstract Bodies of the Chicago Imagists.” The exhibition is on view through June 9, 2019.

“Eye Deal: Abstract Bodies of the Chicago Imagists” highlights the acclaimed holdings of art by Chicago Imagists that the museum boasts of. The Imagists were a group of figurative artists who emerged in Chicago in the mid-1960s.

Via Blouin Artinfo

MOCA Exhibit Celebrates Chicago's AFRICOBRA Black Artist Collective

During the civil rights era of the 1960s and 70s, a group of black artists in Chicago created vibrant and provocative art as a powerful form of peaceful protest.

AFRICOBRA, which stands for “The African Commune of Bad Relevant Artists," used the aesthetic of black art and imaging to fight the the media's perception of their own communities. Now, the collective's work is being displayed in Miami as part of North Miami's Museum of Contemporary Art Black History Month programming.

By Alejandra Martinez

