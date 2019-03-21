News From Around the Art World: March 5, 2019

EXPO CHICAGO Expands Curatorial Exchange Program, Announces Details For 2019 Edition

Expo Chicago, the city’s international exposition of contemporary and modern art, has partnered with Red Bull Arts Detroit to bring more international curators to the Detroit and Chicago area. The Red Bull Arts Detroit Global Curatorial Initiative, an expansion of Expo Chicago’s existing program, will offer mid-career and established curators the opportunity to participate in the eighth annual exposition, which will take place at the Navy Pier from September 19 to September 22, coinciding with the Chicago Architecture Biennial.

Via ArtForum

Artist shares watercolor techniques at Elmhurst museum

Joe Rizzo strives to evoke joy in his work. “I find that childlike, unrealistic, unbounded joy can be expressed through color alone,” Rizzo says in his Artist Statement. The suburban artist has found joy in the creation process through two techniques that he will share with his audience at a free demonstration of monoprinting and marbleizing paper at 7 p.m. on March 21 at the Elmhurst Art Museum. The event is sponsored by the Elmhurst Artists’ Guild.

By Myrna Petlicki, Chicago Tribune

Space p11 adds to Chicago’s underground art and architecture scene

“The pedway is an exquisite corpse,” said Space p11 director Jonathan Solomon of the assembly of underground spaces that make up Chicago’s Pedway, the subterranean home of the new design and architecture-focused gallery. “We are looking to encourage the many institutions above to take ownership and make the pedway a space for culture.” That notion of ownership, or perceived lack thereof, along with substandard signage, uneven maintenance and concentration of urban odors causes many Chicagoans to shame the pedway.

By Elizabeth Blasius, The Architects Newspaper

The artistry behind protecting and repairing photographs

Within the walls of the Art Institute of Chicago resides one of the nation's foremost collections of photography. Here, works by 20th century masters such as Alfred Stieglitz and Walker Evans share space with daguerreotypes from the earliest days of the medium. For a collection this size and quality to be fit for the viewing public, hours of painstaking work is required behind the scenes.

By Jeffrey Brown, PBS News Hour

