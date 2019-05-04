A New Art Fair This September: NADA's 1st Chicago Invitational

The Chicago Athletic Association Hotel

By CGN Staff via NADA PR

As we gear up for a season of museum blockbusters and gallery group shows and summer art walks, we also have one eye on the fall, which is Chicago's busiest art season of the year. Come September, in addition to the eighth edition of EXPO Chicago and the third Chicago Architecture Biennial, a new art fair will take place: The Chicago Invitational, presented by the nonprofit New Art Dealers Alliance and running September 18-21, will overlap with EXPO and span three floors of the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel on Michigan Ave. In 2018 NADA cancelled its New York fair.

As EXPO has established its strong, international profile during it previous seven editions, the addition of a new fair in the city with a commitment to newer voices and unconventional initiatives in the art community will broaden the scope and appeal of events taking place during this busy time in Chicago and extend the profile of the city as a hub for contemporary art and culture.

Current NADA member galleries based in Chicago include: Shane Campbell, Document, Kavi Gupta, M. LeBlanc, PATRON, Regards, Volume, and Western Exhibitions.

CGN will continue to share updates as they become available. Additional details below via NADA's press release this week:

“Historically, Chicago has been a hotbed of artist-run galleries and alternative spaces,” said Heather Hubbs, NADA Executive Director and former Chicago-based art professional. “The city then and now embodies the experimental spirit of NADA, and we look forward to connecting our exhibitors with this audience.“

The fair will take place throughout three floors of the iconic Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, with a curated selection of galleries in the hotel’s historic Stagg Court and Tank spaces, and a takeover of 13 hotel rooms on the fourth floor. The landmark hotel is located across from Chicago cultural landmarks the Millennium Park and the Art Institute of Chicago.

“I’m very excited for the Chicago Invitational, NADA’s new and re-imagined art fair at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel. This important expansion to Chicago, in an ideal venue, will continue our mission to support artists and arts organizations internationally,” said Rachel Uffner, NADA Board President and owner of Rachel Uffner Gallery. “The Invitational will also allow us to cultivate existing relationships in the region while developing new ones. We are already feeling incredible support from Chicago’s cultural and arts community and are looking forward to seeing everyone in September.”

The inaugural edition of the Chicago Invitational further exemplifies NADA’s expanded commitment to year-round programming and producing alternatives for galleries to exhibit artwork in a new setting. NADA recently held the New York Gallery Open, a new initiative designed to bring visitors and collectors to over 50 art spaces across New York City for public tours, talks, and performances, and NADA House, the organization’s second off-site exhibition on Governors Island, which will be on view from May through August 2019.

“As EXPO CHICAGO approaches its eighth edition, we welcome the addition of the Chicago Invitational presented by NADA, which will serve as a complement to a full week of exhibition alignments, openings, and events for international arts patrons to explore,” said Tony Karman, President | Director of EXPO CHICAGO. “NADA’s critically acclaimed fairs and year-round programming in support of its members remains extremely important in these ever-changing times, and I am confident that their first Chicago edition will be successful.”