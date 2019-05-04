News From Around the Art World: April 30, 2019

Learn how public art shaped Chicago through walking tour series

Lovers of all things Chicago have an exciting opportunity to learn about the city through a series of historical seminars at the Newberry Library. Offered June through August, the courses cover a variety of Chicago-focused topics ranging from art and landscape design to baseball and beer.

By Jay Koziarz, Curbed Chicago

Read More

'Outsider' Art Is Going Mainstream. But In Chicago, It's Always Been In

Outsider art is having an "in" moment.

It's a label given to self-taught, unconventional and often uncelebrated artists, but in recent months exhibitions of outsider art have shown up at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Atlanta's High Museum of Art.

While mainstream interest in the genre may be on the rise, it's always been in the spotlight at Intuit: The Center For Intuitive And Outsider Art, a small gallery founded in Chicago in 1991 that is one of the few museums in the world dedicated solely to outsider art.

By Chris Bentley, WBUR

Read More