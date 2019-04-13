News From Around the Art World: April 9, 2019

Theaster Gates presents art installations at Red Line’s 95th Street station

The final two art installations at the Red Line’s 95th Street station were unveiled Monday morning. The two pieces by artist Theaster Gates are part of the massive terminal overhaulwhich wrapped up in January.

The final touches on the train and bus station are a pair of tapestries of decommissioned fire hoses and a radio station with a performance space. Gates is an internationally recognized artist who’s had commissions and exhibits across the world, but it’s clear he has a soft spot for Chicago.

“These things don’t happen in a vacuum,” Gates said at the announcement. “It takes a lot of people who believe in art and culture.”

By Sara Freund, Curbed Chicago

10 Must-See Artists at AIPAD’s Photography Show

The 39th edition of The Photography Show, presented by AIPAD, features work from a roster of artists as diverse as the images they shoot.

By Alina Cohen, Artsy

Disruptive Design Contest Announces Finalists

A group of Chicago organizations are on a mission to change the public’s perception of affordable housing and elevate design in the process. As part of this initiative, finalists were chosen in a Disruptive Design competition, which challenged architects to envision “forward-thinking, viable solutions” for affordable housing in the city.

By Rebecca Holland, Architectural Digest

