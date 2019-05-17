Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show is a Chance to Mingle Among History and Beauty

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

Beginning this Thursday evening the seventh floor of the Merchandise Mart will offer an abundance of fine antiques and art from many of the world's top dealers, when the third edition of the Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show kicks off.

Chicago is attracting the global spotlight lately, in particular for being home to the best of what's new and contemporary in art, food, architecture and design. This weekend offers the chance to also view and appreciate antiques that are once again new and to consider the many ways that they can inform much of what we admire in current visual trends and practices.

It was not long ago that Chicago was without a major antiques show on its cultural calendar, and since Dolphin Productions launched the fair in 2017 it has continued to mature and give Chicagoans a chance to once again host a splashy international gathering that features treasured art and antiques from the past alongside newer modern pieces that attract a younger, style savvy audience.

Running through Sunday the show highlights fine antiques and artworks reflecting a variety of design periods from more than 75 national and international exhibitors. The show, the only one of its kind in the city all year, is not to be missed, largely because of the opportunities to learn and appreciate treasures that are not often on view but also for the chance to be among so much history as well as beauty.

Proceeds from ticket purchases and sponsorship of Thursday's Opening Night Party benefit programs and patient care initiatives supported by The Woman’s Board of Northwestern Memorial Hospital – including the Board’s most recent major commitment to fund the study of collaborative mental health care in Northwestern’s primary care clinics in Chicago and help improve access to mental health care in the community. The Woman's Board hosted the revamped opening night last year, bringing a committed, stylish crowd to the fair. This year tickets for the Opening Night Party are $250 with 5 pm VIP entry ($275 at the door) and $200 with 6 pm entry ($225 at the door).

VIP Tickets also include a Cocktail Reception and Designer Lecture with Amanda Lindroth and Fernando Wong along with the opportunity to shop the show before it opens at 6 pm. Lindroth is known for a style that evokes 1960's and 70's Palm Beach. Wong is lauded in interior/outdoor and landscape design circles. He recently created an Art Basel Showhouse for Elle Decor. Both designers are contributing their vision for the opening night party and will be featured as part of the Designer Lecture.

The weekend offers plenty of design education programming on Friday, May 17 as well:

• Hidden in Plain View: Chicago’s WPA Poster Designers

11:00 am, taking place in the Pella Showroom on the Mart’s First Floor, Suite 100

Featuring Neil Harris, Preston & Sterling Morton Professor Emeritus of History and Art History, University of Chicago; contributing author, Art Deco Chicago: Designing Modern America (Chicago Art Deco Society, 2018)

• Farnsworth House Revitalized: A New Look at the Mies Masterpiece

12:30 pm, Scott Mehaffey, Executive Director, Farnsworth House

Programs hosted by Pella Crafted Luxury, and organized by Zurich Esposito, AIA Chicago.

Some highlight's from this year's exhibitors are shown below.

CAADS 2019 exhibitor M.S. Rau Antiques of New Orleans showing Le Carnaval du Sage by Rene Magritte

CAADS 2019 exhibitor Nicholas Wolfe of Chicago showing a pair of dressers by Paul Laszlo for Brown and Saltman circa 1950s

CAADS 2019 exhibitor Jayne Thompson Antiques of Harrodsburg KY showing a leather screen painted with Chinoiserie scene English or Dutch circa 1740

CAADS 2019 exhibitor Nally Jewels of New York showing a brooch by Van Cleef & Arpels

Les Enluminures will exhibit representative examples from their extensive collections, including medieval manuscripts such as Books of Hours, miniatures, and historic rings.