Summer Art Fair Season Begins June 1

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

When compared to the international gatherings that draw art collectors, dealers and curators to Chicago for a few days each September and November, laser-focusing the art world's attention on the state of the market, the city's local summer art festivals can seem like an alternate art universe. We're not one to say if one is better than the other, but they're certainly distinct from one in another in important ways. While there is a social attraction to both kinds of fairs, the juried events that attract hundreds of artists to set up a tent and display their own work – usually outside in a park or neighborhood – are geared towards celebrating independent artists by making affordable art accessible and tempting enough for just about anyone to take home. Often these fairs are where a buyer's very first art purchase is made.

The next two weekends are ideal chances to experience some of the city's oldest, and in fact most popular, local art fairs. The fairs coming up can each boast more than 60 years of history, testaments to how loved and how successful they have been in their communities.

More fairs and markets take place through June and into July. With warm weather to draw out the crowds, many casual as well as avid art fans and families will be spending a Saturday or Sunday in the presence of original art, hopefully appreciating all that this new, welcome season has to offer.

The 72nd 57th Street Art Fair

When: June 1-2, 2019

Where: Hyde Park, Chicago (on 56th, 57th and Kimbark Streets between Kenwood and Woodlawn Avenues (vicinity of William H. Ray Elementary School at 5631 S. Kimbark Chicago, IL 60637).

What: The event is the oldest juried art fair in the country and offers art lovers a fantastic opportunity to meet more than 175 artists, hear the about their process and shop high quality, original and handmade works including glass, jewelry, leather, photography, printmaking, painting, sculpture, wood, ceramics and fiber art.

In addition to shopping one-of-a-kind art, the Fair offers around the clock music by Buddy Guy’s Legends, a Community Arts & Activities area for kids of all ages, delicious food, plus much more!

Details: www.57thstreetartfair.org







62nd Annual Gold Coast Art Fair

When: June 1-2, 2019

Where: Downtown, Chicago. In Grant Park's Butler Field. Corner of Monroe and Lake Shore Drive

What: The award-winning Art Fair welcomes more than 200 juried artists from across the country to create an exceptional, shoppable weekend. Festival attendees will find artwork in all mediums and at all price points, as well as artist demonstrations, interactive art projects, and activities just for kids. Fest-goers can also relax in one of three Food, Live-Music, and Beer Oases.

In addition, the 2019 Chicago Ale Fest – Summer Edition will join the Fair in Grant Park, on Saturday, June 1, with 200 craft beers, live music and some of Chicago’s favorite food trucks. Sunday’s Art Fair features a beer garden with craft beers available for purchase by the glass.

Details: amdurproductions.com/event/gold-coast-art-fair-2019/

70th Old Town Art Fair

When: June 8-9, 2019

Where: Chicago. The heart of the Old Town Triangle Historic District. Main entrance gate is at Lincoln and Wisconsin.

What: The Old Town Art Fair takes features 250 nationally acclaimed artists and welcomes approximately 30,000 art lovers. There will also be a Garden Walk, Live Music, Food Court and Children’s Corner.

Gates open Saturday 10:00 am to 7:00 pm and Sunday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, rain or shine.

Details: www.oldtownartfair.org

The Art Center Festival of Fine Arts

When: June 22-23, 2019

Where: downtown streets of Highland Park, IL

What: The Art Center Festival of Fine Arts showcases the work of over 100 juried artists from around the world in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, painting, sculpture and more. In addition to the artwork available for purchase, attendees will be able to interact with artists through demonstrations and booth chats. Live music, kid-friendly activities, will be available for visitors to enjoy.

Details: theartcenterhp.org/tac-festival-fine-art

Randolph Street Market

When: June 29-30, 2019

Where: West Loop, Chicago. 1350 Block of West Randolph

What: Randolph Street Market Festival continues the Outdoor+Indoor Summer Season in June (and every month!). Experience 300 vendors with the best of unique vintage, antique & repurposed furniture, art, decor, ephemera, vintage fashion for men/women, fancy foods, global goods and much, much more. Enjoy the market bars, cabana and shade shack for lounging and our live band line up each day to make for a fun day of shopping in the heart of the West Loop. Free West Loop/Fulton Market delivery area. Kids under 12 always FREE

Details: www.randolphstreetmarket.com

Midsummer Festival of the Arts

When: July 20-21, 2019

Where: Sheboygan, WI (on 56th, 57th and Kimbark Streets between Kenwood and Woodlawn Avenues (vicinity of William H. Ray Elementary School at 5631 S. Kimbark Chicago, IL 60637).

What: Set amidst the gardens of the major innovative grassroots John Michael Kohler Art Center, this is the largest multi-arts event in East-Central Wisconsin. This family-friendly festival attracts tens of thousands of visitors who shop the 135 artists' booths and enjoy live music, art-making activities, free admission to the Arts Center, delicious local cuisine and food trucks, and more. In booths set up along the tree-lined streets, festival-goers can choose from an astounding variety of paintings, photographs, jewelry, sculpture, ceramics, art glass, fiber art.

Details: www.jmkac.org

Art & Chalk Fest 2019

When: July 27-28, 2019

Where: The Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend, WI, northwest of Milwaukee

What: This free, annual outdoor, fine arts festival features 65+ fine artists selling their work and 15+ chalk artists from across the nation creating ephemeral masterpieces before your eyes.

Art activities for all ages are offered throughout the weekend along with live entertainment and music, food vendors, a beer garden, an art raffle, and free admission for the weekend to the Museum of Wisconsin Art.

Details: www.57thstreetartfair.org