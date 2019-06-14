News From Around the Art World: June 11, 2019

Acclaimed Photographer Recalls Learning His Trade in Chicago 70 Years Ago

His photographs range from great moments in sports to sympathetic portraits that document the lives of everyday people. Marvin E. Newman is a native New Yorker, but a long time ago, Chicago was key to his development.

We visited him on a return trip to the city 70 years after he honed his craft here.

Marc Vitali, WTTV

Édouard Manet spent his final days in excruciating pain — and creating his most thrilling art

Édouard Manet was succumbing to the ordeal of late-stage syphilis when he painted some of the freshest, most affecting flower paintings in the history of art. Against dark backgrounds, brushstrokes by turns delicate, dimpled and confidently supple coalesce to describe modest bouquets of moss roses, lilacs and plump peonies. Occasionally, a cut stem, cropped by the frame, lies fallen beside the glass vase, reinforcing what the wet-in-wet paint is already telling you: These flowers have just arrived. They’re a gift. Enjoy them. Nothing lasts.

Last seen together in a 2017 exhibition at the Phillips Collection, the asparagus paintings are reunited again in “Manet and Modern Beauty,” a gorgeous exhibition at the Art Institute of Chicago.

Sebastian Smee, Washington Post

Summer Preview: The Most Promising Museum Shows and Biennials Around the World

Summer is travel season for many, and museums around the world are rising to the occasion, hosting a bevy of must-see shows. The Minneapolis Institute of Art promises to break new ground with its exhibition of Native women artists, and the Museu de Arte de São Paulo is staging what could be a radical revision of art history that incorporates proto-feminist perspectives. On the retrospective front, there are major shows for Dora Maar, Mrinalini Mukherjee, Virgil Abloh, Natalia Goncharova, Image Bank, and many others. Below, a look at the season’s most promising shows.

The Editors of ARTnews

