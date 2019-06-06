News From Around the Art World: June 4, 2019

Happy little clouds: Bob Ross’s first museum show aims to change his reputation

Why has it taken art museums so long to show the work of Bob Ross, the late, legendary 1980s TV painter beloved by millions? A new group show in Chicago is aiming to change that and move Ross’s evaluation from the king of kitsch to a conceptual artist. New Age, New Age: Strategies for Survival, at the DePaul Art Museum in Chicago (until 11 August), positions Ross not as a mere novelty but as the forefather of a newer self-help trend in contemporary art.

Jason Foumberg, The Art Newspaper

Art Institute of Chicago to Deaccession Three Hundred Chinese Artworks

The Art Institute of Chicago is planning to unload more than three hundred works from its collection of Chinese art at Christie’s New York this September. The institution is selling objects dating from the Song dynasty to the Qing dynasty at a live sale on September 12 and an online auction taking place from September 10 to September 17.

Art Forum

Noted architect Stanley Tigerman dies at 88

Stanley Tigerman, a noted Chicago architect whose career spanned more than 60 years and whose buildings included the playful and the compassionate, died Monday at age 88.

Dennis Rodkin, Crain's Chicago Business

