Weinberg/Newton Gallery's Expansive New Home is Commitment to Social Justice

By CGN Staff via PR

Weinberg/Newton Gallery quietly moved out of its original River North location this past spring. This week they just announced plans to relocate to a newly renovated space in Chicago’s River West neighborhood at 688 N Milwaukee. The public will be invited to view the inaugural exhibition, a presentation in collaboration with Human Rights Watch, on September 6.

Totaling 6,300 square feet, the new location devotes 2,400 square feet to exhibition space, an increase of more than 140% from the gallery’s previous location on W. Superior Street. The new space will be one of Chicago’s largest non-commercial galleries. The new location provides the gallery with a street-level space with massive windows. Upon entering the reception area, visitors will proceed into the enormous gallery space, which features 15-foot-high ceilings, natural light and generous floor space for sculpture or hanging work. A large adjacent space with floor-to-ceiling windows, a kitchen and a courtyard, will be utilized for special events and programming related to exhibitions including artist talks, panel discussions, performances, film screenings and educational workshops.

In 2014 Weinberg/Newton Gallery framed an ambitious new mission – to become a presenting platform for social justice issues. Through collaboration with artists and non-profit organizations, the gallery aims to create space for dialogue about social justice issues relevant to local, national and international communities. In the past, Weinberg/Newton Gallery has had the privilege to work with organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, Facing History and Ourselves and the Sargent Shriver National Center on Poverty Law. Previously exhibited artists include Tania Bruguera, Díaz Lewis, Cheryl Pope and John Preus. Keeping in line with their mission, the gallery’s business model divides the proceeds from sales of art between the artist and the partner organization.

“This expansion enables us to better realize our vision to be a resource to artists, community organizers, and nonprofit organizations,” said Executive Director David Weinberg. “We can offer a platform to causes that can benefit from communicating their message to a broader public, while also raising funds to support artists and further the organizations’ mission.” Under the leadership of Co-Directors Nabiha Khan-Giordano and Kasia Houlihan, Weinberg/Newton Gallery has presented exhibitions on issues ranging from poverty, the juvenile justice system, environmental conservation, literacy, gun violence, racism, abortion rights, immigration justice, healthcare access and homelessness. Curated by the gallery team, exhibitions feature contemporary artists whose work engages with the issue at hand.

To inaugurate the new location, Weinberg/Newton Gallery will present an exhibition in partnership with Human Rights Watch surveying contemporary perspectives and historical approaches to technology and surveillance. Featured artists will include Asa Mendelsohn, Christopher Meerdo, Maryam Taghavi and Marilyn Volkman, with more to be announced at a later date.

View of the new space in River West

About Weinberg/Newton Gallery

Weinberg/Newton Gallery is a non-commercial gallery with a mission to collaborate with nonprofit organizations and artists to educate and engage the public on social justice issues. Through artwork and programming, the gallery provides a vital space for open discourse on critical contemporary issues facing our communities. Connecting artists with social justice organizations, we work to drive change and cultivate a culture of consciousness.

History of Weinberg/Newton Gallery

In 2016, David Weinberg Photography became Weinberg/Newton Gallery. The change reflected and acknowledged the influence of attorney and philanthropist Jerry Newton on the gallery’s work, particularly in building relationships with partner non-profit organizations. The Weinberg/Newton Family Foundation underwrites the efforts of Weinberg/Newton Gallery, and has been led jointly by David Weinberg and Jerry Newton since 2009.

About Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch defends the rights of people worldwide. They scrupulously investigate abuses, expose the facts widely, and pressure those with power to respect rights and secure justice. Human Rights Watch is an independent, international organization that works as part of a vibrant movement to uphold human dignity and advance the cause of human rights for all.