Early Notice: River North Design District 5th Annual Gallery Walk Will Swing in the Fall

By GINNY VAN ALYEA via PR

The River North Design District (RNDD) announced plans this week for this year’s annual River North Fall Gallery Walk on Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7, 2019.

The walk is comprised of 33 locations with special events throughout River North featuring 35 artists and 23 designer vignettes. This year’s walk philanthropic partner is buildOn; a portion of proceeds will change the lives of children in a developing country.

The walk will feature showrooms exhibiting designer vignettes from Chicago’s top designers as they showcase livable settings highlighting artwork created by local contemporary artists. Showrooms will have extended hours on September 6. The vignettes will be on view until October 7.

“The River North Design District Fall Gallery Walk is our most popular event of the year! This year we are featuring brilliant and collected artists from all over the world paired with some of the most coveted Chicago designers. We’re really solidifying our presence not just as design centers, but as partners supporting the rich, vibrant art community of the River North neighborhood.” —Mike Cao, president, River North Design District

“This collaboration between the River North Design District and the River North Gallery District underscores the deep connections between design and fine Art and the veritable riches of Chicago’s offerings within one of the city’s most vital neighborhoods. Contemporary design and designers innovate in the spirit of responsible and sustainable engagement with social and environmental challenges while fine artists and the galleries that promote them aspire to focus our attention on what is possible and what needs to be changed in the spirit of inspiration and aspiration.” —Ken Saunders of Ken Saunders Gallery

The gallery walk is free and open to the public; the VIP Kickoff party and after party are $35 each, or both for $60. Proceeds benefit the not-for-profit River North Design District, and proceeds will go towards yearly programming. A portion of proceeds will also benefit philanthropic partner buildOn.

More info about the event, RNDD and tickets on sale may be found here

Highlights

Artist Sarah Raskey is featured at the RNDD Kickoff Party at Chicago Luxury Beds

• Kickoff Party: Amy Kartheiser Design featuring Sarah Raskey on exhibit at Chicago Luxury Beds

440 N. Wells St. #100n

Vibrant colors, bespoke beds, natural stones. These are just three of the things to expect when joining us for the exclusive River North Design District Gallery Walk. Amy Kartheiser Design and Sarah Raskey Fine Art collaborate to create a truly revolutionary party inside Chicago Luxury Beds. Works of art and curated vignettes work together to tell a story and create the mood for the rest of the night. A portion of the proceeds will change the lives of children in a developing country via buildOn.

The Sept 6 After Party at Transceramica will feature a collaboration by PROjECT.interiors (pictured), Amanda Morrison and Theodore Alexander

• Afterparty: PROjECT.interiors featuring Amanda Morrison on exhibit at Transceramica with a special installation from Theodore Alexander

314 W. Superior St. #100

MATTER: [noun] physical substance: earth, fire, crystal, water; distinct from mind and spirit.

[verb] be of importance; have significance.

PROjECT. interiors, Transceramica and Theodore Alexander present an after party that matters. Celebrate community, creativity and our collective power to inspire change all while getting our groove on. Vibe high with spinning beats, tribal rhythms and singing bowls; ground yourself in sculptural installations by Amanda Morrison and Sarah Raskey; get mystified, shake it down and make design matter. A portion of the proceeds will change the lives of children in a developing country via buildOn.

120 W Kinzie will transport you to 1960s London's Carnaby Street

• Mod Trio

Kadlec Architecture + Design featuring Glenn Wexler of Zolla Lieberman Gallery

JamesThomas Interiors featuring Ramona Russu with Daniel Kinkade Fine Art

Jessica Lagrange Interiors featuring Janet McGreal of Gruen Galleries on exhibit at Oscar Isberian Rugs

120 W. Kinzie St.

A romp through London’s Carnaby Street during its swinging ‘60s heyday. Music, fashion, art and cocktails collide to create a feast for the senses.

• JamesThomas –Pull on your go-go boots, pull back the palms and discover who the woman in black is by artist Ramona Russu.

• Jessica Lagrage –A mod Maison inspired by the visionary style of the West End girls showcasing a piece by artist Janet McGreal. Can ya dig it?

• Kadlec Architecture + Design – One pill makes you larger, and one pill makes you small. Join us for a colorful, trippy scene featuring Chicago artist Glenn Wexler and Zolla Lieberman Gallery.

David Gamble, Andy Warhol's Longines Watch Wig & Glasses

• Yamini Designs featuring Julian Wasser and David Gamble of Hilton | Asmus Contemporary Gallery on exhibit at Casa Spazio

222 West Hubbard St.

Wig Out! Swing through Casa Spazio and wig out in the wild and carefree glam of ‘60s Hollywood. Inspired by the photography of Julian Wasser and David Gamble at Hilton | Asmus Contemporary, Yamini Designs has envisioned a hip and swanky lounge where Wasser would have entertained the celebrities he photographed in the City of Angels—and collected works like Gamble’s bold and vibrant silkscreen prints. Look for a young Jack Nicholson, Anjelica Huston, Dennis Hopper and Andy Warhol among the Wasser prints as you vibe with the sounds of the ‘60s and ‘70s. Then grab a dirty martini and a retro appetizer, sink into an Italian sofa and take in Gamble’s limited edition “Wig” series featuring Warhol’s own iconic silver-white hairpiece and glasses.

Artist Linc Thelen at work

• Wike LaFrey featuring Linc Thelen on exhibit at Orizzonti

329 W. Grand Ave.

A fanciful evening inspired by the imagination of artist Linc Thelen, whose large-scale oil on canvas abstract creations will be on display. Romantic music and a signature cocktail “Italian Nights” will help create the mood. An original piece of artwork, created just for this event, will be raffled for charity. Prepare to be amused.

Moulin Rouge, Paris Cancan, par Julies Chéret, 1900

• JOLIE ID featuring Meg Cowell with Daniel Kinkade Fine Art on exhibit at Christopher Guy located in the Chicago Luxury Furniture Centre

371 W. Ontario St.

Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular at the Moulin Rouge! Enter a miraculous world of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory. Join us for an evening of forever flowing champagne and jaw-dropping entertainment designed to take you back to Montmartre in 1899.

Bruno Surdo, Euphoria, oil on canvas, 48 x 72 inches

• Victoria Hardy Interiors featuring Bruno Surdo and Michael Van Zeyl of Victor Armendariz Gallery on exhibit at eggersmann usa

300 W. Hubbard St., 4th floor

Goddess Gala of Fine Arts – eggersmann will be celebrating the essence of all women through the eyes of Bruno Surdo & Michael Van Zeyl with unique designs by Victoria Hardy. Take part in a real life work of art, sip rosé and enjoy light bites.

• The Anti-Cruelty Society (ACS) featuring “Art from the Heart”, special “KIDDY KITCHEN POP UP”, Dresner Design

157 W. Grand, Education & Training Center

Join The Anti-Cruelty Society as we celebrate the work of young artists at the annual Art from the Heart juried exhibition. Visual works will be on display as youth share their passion for animals, advocacy and the community. Stop by to be inspired by how these young artists are putting their compassion to action. Special “Kiddy Kitchen” by Scott Dresner of Dresner Design will be raffled off to benefit ACS. Learn more about the Art from the Heart exhibition and contest at www.anticruelty.org.

RNDD Weekend Art Walk Hours



Friday, Sept. 6 – All Showrooms open 5–9pm

Friday, Sept. 6 – Kick–Off Party 5–6:30pm

Friday, Sept. 6 – After Party 8–10pm

Saturday, Sept. 7 – All Showrooms Open 11am–4pm (with a few exceptions)



Special Event Tickets



Kick-Off Party – $35

After Party – $35

Kick-Off & After Party – $60

Event tickets will be available here. All Showrooms are free & open to the public

2019 Participants:

PROjECT.interiors featuring Amanda Morrison at Transceramica

featuring at Amy Kartheiser Design featuring Sarah Raskey at Chicago Luxury Beds

featuring at Hailey Lauren Designs featuring Jamie Tubbs with Daniel Kinkade Fine Art at TOTO

featuring with at Nora Schneider Interior Design featuring Cleveland Dean at bulthaup

featuring at JOLIE ID featuring Meg Cowell with Daniel Kinkade Fine Art at Christopher Guy

featuring with at Yamini Designs featuring David Gamble and Julian Wasser of Hilton | Asmus Contemporary Gallery at Casa Spazio

featuring and of at Victoria Hardy Interiors featuring Bruno Surdo and Michael Van Zeyl of Victor Armendariz Gallery at eggersmann usa

featuring and of at Robin Thomas Design featuring Randy O’Brien of Vale Craft Gallery at Lightology

featuring of at Wike LaFrey featuring Linc Thelen at Orizzonti

featuring at Kadlec Architecture + Design featuring Glenn Wexler of Zolla Lieberman Gallery at Oscar Isberian Rugs

+ featuring of at JamesThomas Interiors featuring Ramona Russu with Daniel Kinkade Fine Art at Oscar Isberian Rugs

featuring with at Jessica Lagrange Interiors featuring Janet McGreal of Gruen Galleries at Oscar Isberian Rugs

featuring of at Brianne Bishop Design featuring Philippe Vignal with Daniel Kinkade Fine Art at Ligne Roset

featuring with at Vincere featuring Vladimir Bachorik of Echt Gallery at O’Brien Harris

featuring of at Bruce Fox Interior Architecture + Design featuring James Iska of Shashi Caudill Fine Art at Theodore Alexander

featuring of at Kelly Hurliman Design featuring John Bannon of Ken Saunders Gallery at Renaissance Tile & Bath

featuring of at Room & Board featuring Steven Ciezki and Kazuki Takizawa of Echt Gallery at Materials Marketing

featuring and of at Sarah Jacquelyn Interiors featuring Cat Tesla of Chicago Art Source at Artists Frame Service

featuring of at Sarah Dippold Design featuring Robin Denevan of Addington Gallery at Organic Looms

featuring of at Steve + Filip Design featuring Christophe Gausparro at Studio41

featuring at Alan Design Studio featuring Jennifer Webster with Daniel Kinkade Fine Art at 210 Design House

featuring with at Alida Coury Interiors featuring Colt Seager at Calia Stone Boutique

featuring at dSPACE Studio featuring TJ O’Keefe at Molteni&C

featuring at Centaur Interiors featuring Tyler Shields at Samuel Lynne Galleries