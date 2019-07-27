News From Around the Art World: July 16, 2019

Incredible 3D Chalk Art Coming To Rogers Park This Weekend

A chalk festival is coming to Rogers Park this weekend, and the art created is much more elaborate more than your childhood hopscotch game. Chalk Howard Street features realistic 2D and 3D chalk art from professional chalk artists, as well as amateurs and even kids. It will be held on Howard, immediately east of Howard Street “L” station.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20. It is free and open to the public.

By Jonathan Ballew, Block Club Chicago

Read More

How a Chicago photographer uses art to bridge racial divides

Sometimes art can open people’s eyes to see their own community in a fresh way. Tonika Johnson’s project has done that by connecting opposite sides of a long-segregated city.

By Richard Mertens, Christian Science Monitor

Read More

From the Archives: A Look at Chicago’s Budding Art Scene, in 1955, by Museum Pioneer Peter Selz

An enthusiastic appreciation of younger talents developed in the Windy City

Behind the plastic surgery along Chicago’s lakefront lies the real city. It has been variously christened hog-butcher, slum-city and hustler’s haven. It also has a distinguished cultural heritage, and today, inviting comparison with the originality of its architectural and literary traditions, there are certain recent paintings and sculpture by five young people who are potential leaders of a younger “Chicago School.”

By The Editors of ARTnews

Read More

Chicago’s ‘Queen of Tape’ Makes Art with Duct Tape

When most people see a roll of duct tape, they probably see a drab, everyday object that’s occasionally useful for fixing stuff. Anna Dominguez is different: She sees a medium of art.

About nine years ago, Dominguez began making works of art using tape. She has since dubbed herself the “Queen of Tape.”

By Evan Garcia, WTTW News

Read More