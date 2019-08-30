News From Around the Art World: July 30, 2019

Alma Wieser, director of Heaven Gallery, wants to create a sustainable arts center in Wicker Park by using a Community Land Trust model.ALMA WIESER/PROVIDED

‘I Feel Like I’m Burying My Neighborhood’: Wicker Park’s Cultural Scene Is A Shell Of What It Once Was. Can A Group Of Artists Save What’s Left?

Heaven Gallery's Alma Wieser wants to create a community land trust to preserve a permanent place for art and artists in Wicker Park. But she needs a lot of help.

By Hannah Alani via Block Club Chicago

Installation view of an event by James Gallery. Photo courtesy of James Gallery, Pittsburgh.

Galleries That Moonlight: How Smaller Dealers Are Making Money in Nontraditional Ways, From Helping Corporations to Hosting Weddings

To increase revenue in a crowded field, galleries are developing side hustles as event venues and corporate art advisors.

By Daniel Grant via Artnet.com

Jackson Park, with the Museum of Science and Industry in the upper right corner, in Chicago on March 2, 2018. (Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune)

Obama Presidential Center will have ‘adverse effect’ on Jackson Park’s historic design, new report says

Building the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park will have an “adverse effect” on the park and on the adjacent Midway Plaisance, a new report by city officials for state and federal agencies has revealed.

But while the massive project would alter portions of the property that justified listing it on the National Register of Historic Places, the newly released report is just one step in the federal review process.

By Lolly Bowean via CHICAGO TRIBUNE

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty: The Signature Box. Photo courtesy of Ulta.

A New Line of Frida Kahlo Makeup Seems to Have Forgotten About the Artist’s Signature Unibrow, and Her Fans Are Furious

To mark the occasion of Frida Kahlo's 112th birthday, the Frida Kahlo Corporation, the official licensing agent for commercial products bearing her name and likeness, unveiled a new Kahlo-branded makeup line, produced by Ulta Beauty and priced between $10 and $30. (The same week, Vans launched new line of shoes featuring her paintings.)

There was one major problem: The photo of Kahlo being used on the packaging, many felt, downplayed her famous unibrow, leaving the public to wonder whether or not the unconventional beauty had been Photoshopped to conform to traditional standards of attractiveness.

By Sarah Cascone via Artnet.com

