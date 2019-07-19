News From Around the Art World: July 9, 2019

8 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings, including Chicago’s Robie House and Oak Park’s Unity Temple, named to World Heritage List

Eight buildings by Frank Lloyd Wright, including the Prairie style masterpiece of the Robie House in Chicago and the bold concrete structure of Unity Temple in Oak Park, were named Sunday to the United Nations’ list of the world’s most significant cultural and natural sites.

By Blair Kamin, Chicago Tribune

The Farnsworth House will get an x-ray makeover for the Chicago Architecture Biennial

All eyes will be on Plano, Illinois, the small town nearly 60 miles west of the city that’s home to the Miesian masterpiece Farnsworth House, for the upcoming Chicago Architecture Biennial. Artists Iker Gil and Luftwerk duo, Petra Bachmaier and Sean Gallero, are teaming up to shed new light on the pioneering international style house, lining its underlying geometries with beams of neon laser light.

By Emily Conklin, The Architect's Newspaper

Holy cow! Some of Chicago’s beloved ‘Cows on Parade’ are back for just a little while

July’s ‘Cows Come Home’ marks the 20-year anniversary of the wildly popular 1999 exhibition.. Peter Hanig, who was responsible for bringing Cows on Parade to Chicago, says making Chicagoans smile and bringing them together is “the whole point” of the art installation. Hanig, who owns Hanig’s Footwear on North Michigan Avenue, was inspired by cow sculptures he saw on a 1998 vacation to Switzerland and wanted to bring them to Chicago.

By Syd Stone, Chicago Sun Times

