Artist Jim Dine Receives France's Highest Civilian Award

Richard Gray Gallery announced today that gallery artist Jim Dine has been appointed Chevalier del’Ordre de la Légion d’honneur, the French Legion of Honor, on July 14, 2019.

Born in Cincinnati, Dine came to prominence in New York in the late 1950s. Over the course of his distinguished career, Dine has produced iconic series of paintings and sculpture that are recognized worldwide and celebrated for their enduring motifs. Dine has been a resident of Paris for the last decade, and in 2016, made a significant gift of major paintings and sculpture to the Centre Pompidou. Dine's recent honor is indicative of the city's everlasting gratitude and embrace of his practice.

2017 installation view of Jim Dine: Looking at the Present at Gray Warehouse. Photo Tom Rossiter.

Dine's most recent exhibition with the gallery was in 2017 to inaugurate Gray Warehouse's location on Chicago's west side.

Founded by Napoleon in 1802, The Legion of Honour is the highest French award given to soldiers and civilians. You can read more about the history of the award here.