EXPO CHICAGO Announces Core Programs

Stine Deja & Marie Munk, Synthetic Seduction, 2018. Annika Kultys Gallery, London.

By CGN Staff via PR

EXPO CHICAGO, The International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art, announced the full participating artist and speaker roster for its core programs taking place during the eighth annual edition (September 19 – 22, 2019), in alignment with the 2019 Chicago Architecture Biennial. Complete details may be found here.

Core programs include:

• /Dialogues, the onsite panel program, presented in partnership with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC)

• Exchange by Northern Trust: An Interactive Conversation Around the Art of Collecting, featuring exclusive panels open to VIP guests

• IN/SITU, large-scale sculpture, video, film and site-specific works installed within the expansive, vaulted architecture of Navy Pier’s Festival Hall

• IN/SITU Outside, temporary public art installations situated along the Lakefront and throughout Chicago neighborhoods

• OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project, which utilizes citywide digital billboards in Chicago’s City Digital Network (CDN) to display a curated selection of contemporary artwork on view from September 9 – 28.

"EXPO CHICAGO hosts one of the world's most critical and engaging platforms for contemporary art and culture within the context of an international art exposition," said EXPO CHICAGO Artistic Director and Editor-in-Chief of THE SEEN Stephanie Cristello. "With programs ranging from panels and discourse, to site-specific art works, to collaborations with major international curators, EXPO CHICAGO is committed to supporting the exhibiting international galleries and their artists,” she added. “These commitments align with our goals to elevate the role of Chicago within the global contemporary art context, as well as provide an access point for curators, collectors, artists and dealers. As the exposition grows, we continue to forge lasting partnerships and foster citywide alignments that solidify September in Chicago on the international art fair calendar.”

EXPO CHICAGO

The EXPO CHICAGO program also features an unprecedented commitment to host curatorial initiatives during the exposition, including the Curatorial Forum in partnership with Independent Curators International (ICI), and the Curatorial Exchange, which partners with foreign agencies and consulates to expand the exposition’s global reach.

EXPO CHICAGO is the publisher of THE SEEN, Chicago’s only international journal of contemporary and modern art criticism, online and in print.

/Dialogues

Presented in partnership with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC), /Dialogues offers panel discussions, conversations and provocative artistic discourse with leading artists, curators, designers and arts professionals on the current issues that engage them.

Symposium: On Utopia

The 2019 /Dialogues Symposium: On Utopia, gathers scholars and artists through a series of panels, performances and book signings to discuss the various ways in which utopias have remained relevant in a twenty-first century context, fueling discussions within fields of politics, art, architecture and culture. The Symposium will take place on Friday, September 20, and feature prominent artists and scholars such as Emilia Kabakov, Sheikha Hoor Al Qassimi, Jill Snyder, Jan Tichy (SAIC MFA 2009) and Samson Young, among others.

Highlights for the Saturday and Sunday /Dialogues program include a panel with Prospect.5 curators Grace Deveney, Naima J. Keith and Diana Nawi moderated by Sarah Thornton; a discussion with artist Charles Atlas in alignment with his new commission for Art on theMART; and a conversation on the cosmos with artists Eduardo Terrazas and Edra Soto (SAIC MFA 2000), moderated by Hans Ulrich Obrist in advance of his book launch for Creative Chicago: An Interview Marathon.

Todd Gray, Love & Happiness (Chicago), 2019. Courtesy of the artist and David Lewis, New York.

Exchange by Northern Trust

An Interactive Conversation Around the Art of Collecting.

Located within the Northern Trust Anchor Lounge, Exchange by Northern Trust: An Interactive Conversation Around the Art of Collecting features exclusive panels open to invited VIP guests.

Highlights of the 2019 program include a conversation between painter and President of the Royal Academy of Arts in London Christopher Le Brun and Director of The J. Paul Getty Trust James Cuno; a panel on private collections featuring collectors and philanthropists Pamela Joyner and Fred Giuffrida and Mac MacLellan from Northern Trust; a case study on diversity, inclusion and accessibility within an institution with moCa Cleveland Executive Director Jill Snyder; and a discussion on collaborative museum models with Miranda Lash of the Speed Art Museum.

IN/SITU

Installed within the expansive, vaulted architecture of Navy Pier’s Festival Hall, IN/SITU features large-scale sculpture, video, film and site-specific works. Jacob Fabricius, Artistic Director at Kunsthal Aarhus and recently appointed Artistic Director of the Busan Biennale, presents a curated selection of work, with pieces by Janine Antoni, Neïl Beloufa, Stine Deja & Marie Munk, Morgan Fisher, Theaster Gates, Lena Henke, Dan Peterman, Scott Reeder, Kay Rosen and more.

PUBLIC ART

Engaging the city’s long legacy of pioneering public art, EXPO CHICAGO presents major initiatives presented in collaboration with the City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), the Chicago Park District, and Navy Pier to highlight work by internationally recognized artists beyond Navy Pier. Core off-site programs include IN/SITU Outside, siting works by major contemporary artists throughout Chicago neighborhoods for up to one year, and OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project, which features a curated selection of artworks throughout the citywide digital network.

OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project

September 9 – 29

OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project is a citywide public art initiative, presented by EXPO CHICAGO and the City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), displayed throughout Chicago’s City Digital Network (CDN). Placing artwork within this public context and the broader presentation of billboard advertising, OVERRIDE takes its name from industry terminology referring to the continuation of an outdoor advertising program beyond a contracted period. Fully integrated into the language of advertising and local familiar signage, each of the works included within the OVERRIDE program present the opportunity for artists to intercept and push the boundaries of how visual culture is disseminated in our increasingly image-based environment.

As a special feature of OVERRIDE, the single vertically oriented screen at 515 W Ida B. Wells Drive will present a self-contained exhibition of the works of Jessica Campbell, Zakkiyyah Najeebah, Summer Wheat, alongside pioneering feminist artist Betty Tompkins. Additional participating artists include Charles Atlas, Shezad Dawood, Stine Deja, Todd Gray, Ayana V. Jackson, Hayv Kahramian, Farrah Karapetian, Tony Lewis, Chris Pappan, Kay Rosen and Chris Ware.

IN/SITU Outside

IN/SITU Outside provides the opportunity for EXPO CHICAGO Exhibitors to present temporary public art installations situated along the Lakefront and throughout Chicago neighborhoods, presented in partnership with the Chicago Park District (CPD), the city of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and Navy Pier.

Ship of Tolerance © Zug Tourismus Fotografie Daniel.

2019 installations include The Ship of Tolerance (2019) by The Ilya and Emilia Kabakov Foundation, a large-scale installation with accompanying educational programs and performance that connects communities through art and music to address issues surrounding intolerance (located in Polk Bros. Park at Navy Pier); Collages for the Esplanade Apartments(2019) by Assaf Evron, a site-specific installation that treats the Mies van der Rohe building windows with rock formations that harken to Evron’s homeland and reference van der Rohe’s original collaged works on paper (located at 900 N Lake Shore Drive); and Founders Inflatable(2019) by the Floating Museum, a mobile monument whose form is a mix of interpretations of items from the collections of the DuSable Museum of African American History, the Field Museum of Natural History, as well as interpretations of various historical figures (located at Navy Pier).