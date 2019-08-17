News From Around the Art World: August 13, 2019

Barbara Crane, Protean Photographer of Intimate Chicagoan Scenes, Dead at 91

Barbara Crane, a veteran Chicagoan photographer whose indelible images explored the way humans interact with nature and each other, has died at 91. A representative at Stephen Daiter Gallery in Chicago, which represents Crane, confirmed her death.

How Does an Artist Get a Gallery, Anyway? Here Are 11 Practical Steps That Could Lead to Bona Fide Representation

Every year sees many thousands of newly credentialed artists, bearing degrees in the fine arts, looking to make their stamp in the art world. While there are numerous paths to success, many artists, young and not so young, are seeking the same goal: a gallery to show and sell their work to collectors and museums, to help them mount successful exhibitions, and maybe even to subsidize the production of their work.

‘You’ve Got to Be a Bit Utopian’: British Artist Yinka Shonibare CBE Explains What it Takes to Be an Artist

The Nigerian-born, London-based Yinka Shonibare CBE began exploring politics in his art while in school at Goldsmiths, eventually turning his practice toward deconstructing stereotypes and questioning notions of authenticity. These explorations have taken him far—most recently to Chicago, where Shonibare is the first artist spotlighted for the Driehaus Museum‘s new contemporary art series.

What drives Shonibare? “You’ve got to be a bit utopian,” he explains, “because it’s not a very realistic occupation.”

