News From Around the Art World: August 27, 2019

Solveig Øvstebø Steps Down as Executive Director and Chief Curator of Chicago’s Renaissance Society

After seven years, Solveig Øvstebø will leave her position as executive director and chief curator of the University of Chicago’s Renaissance Society museum, one of the Windy City’s most closely watched contemporary art spaces. In a release issued on Monday evening, the Renaissance Society said that Øvstebø will depart in February, with plans to “return with her family to Norway.”

By Alex Greenberger, ARTNEWS

Christie’s Asia Week Will Feature Collections From The Art Institute of Chicago

This fall, Christie’s Asian Art Week will include six live auctions and three extended online auctions from Sept. 10-25, featuring over 1,000 lots spanning all epochs and categories of Asian art, from classical Chinese paintings, ceramics, jades, bronzes, to Tibetan gilt-bronzes and contemporary Indian paintings.

By Fang Block, PENTA

Water towers as art: Iconic urban fixtures decorate a Chicago park

Chicago's Navy Pier park is now home to an eye-catching sight: water towers, which are sculptures created by Iván Navarro back in 2014. The artist was inspired by the water towers found throughout New York City, and named his piece after the Woody Guthrie song, "This Land Is Your Land."

Via CBS News

Fall Arts Celebration highlights Contemporary Chicago Art

Grand Valley State University will be kicking off this year’s Fall Arts Celebration with the “Art of Today: Contemporary Collections from Chicago” collection. The exhibit is a collection of contemporary art, which combines pieces from GVSU’s own collection with pieces on loan from the city of Chicago.

By Jacob Creswell, Lanthorn

