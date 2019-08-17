News From Around the Art World: August 5, 2019
It’s official: the new Notre Dame will look like the old Notre Dame
Law approved by French parliament this month states that the cathedral must be rebuilt as it looked before the devastating fire
By Francesco Bandarin via the Art Newspaper
The Baltimore Museum of Art Devotes a Year-Long Program to Female-Identifying Artists
For the Baltimore Museum of Art, the future is female. The institution announced a year-long program of 20 exhibitions called “2020 Vision,” which will be dedicated to women and female-identifying artists.
By Barry Samaha via Surface
A New Study Has Simple Advice for Collectors Looking for Big Returns on Art: Invest In Women
Male artists still make up the bulk of the art market, but women are doing better in terms of auction resales.
By Sarah Cascone via Artnet
Three Munich Museums Restitute 9 Nazi-Looted Artworks to the Heirs of Jewish Collectors
The artworks ended up in Munich's museums before new research revealed their true history.
By Kate Brown via Artnet