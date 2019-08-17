News From Around the Art World: August 5, 2019

Notre Dame cathedral was engulfed by fire in April © Nivenn Lanos

It’s official: the new Notre Dame will look like the old Notre Dame

Law approved by French parliament this month states that the cathedral must be rebuilt as it looked before the devastating fire

By Francesco Bandarin via the Art Newspaper

Mikalene Thomas

The Baltimore Museum of Art Devotes a Year-Long Program to Female-Identifying Artists

For the Baltimore Museum of Art, the future is female. The institution announced a year-long program of 20 exhibitions called “2020 Vision,” which will be dedicated to women and female-identifying artists.

By Barry Samaha via Surface

Georgia O'Keefe

A New Study Has Simple Advice for Collectors Looking for Big Returns on Art: Invest In Women

Male artists still make up the bulk of the art market, but women are doing better in terms of auction resales.

By Sarah Cascone via Artnet

Three Munich Museums Restitute 9 Nazi-Looted Artworks to the Heirs of Jewish Collectors

The artworks ended up in Munich's museums before new research revealed their true history.

By Kate Brown via Artnet

