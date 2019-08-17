September's American Craft Exposition Benefits NorthShore University HealthSystem's Psychiatric Urgent Care Program

By CGN Staff

An event coming up on the area's busy fall art calendar is the one of the country’s premier fine craft shows, the 35th annual American Craft Exposition (ACE) which will take place September 20-22, 2019 in suburban Glencoe.

Presented by The Auxiliary of NorthShore University HealthSystem, and taking place at an always-amazing destination, the Chicago Botanic Garden, ACE brings together over 140 superior artisans exhibiting one-of-a-kind pieces, luxury collections and uniquely creative, museum quality artwork in 12 media – baskets, ceramics, fiber decorative, fiber wearable, furniture, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media, paper and wood.

The weekend promises to be a celebration of beautiful things and artistic ingenuity.

This event is also a major fundraiser supporting research and care at NorthShore University HealthSystem, specifically the Psychiatric Urgent Care Program currently being run out of Evanston Hospital. Last year, the event raised over $550K.

A past artist winner

Artists support ACE’s fundraising goal by participating in the voluntary Craft for a Cause program and donating a percentage of a designated sale.

Approximately 8,500 visitors attend each year. Out of the 149 artists exhibiting at the 2018 show, approximately 30 were new to the show, including three Emerging Artists.

Show Dates 2019:

September 20–22, 2019. Preview party on September 19

Friday 10–6

Saturday 10–6

Sunday 10–5

Location: Chicago Botanic Garden

1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL

Tickets are on sale now. More information may be found here. Additional images from 2019 artists are pictured below.



