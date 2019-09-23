Alfresco Dining Among Art Benefits Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park

By CGN via PR

The Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park at Governors State University (GSU) hosted its annual benefit—Sculpture, Wine and Dine— on the evening of September 14 attracting more than 300 guests who dined under the stars amidst the park’s unparalleled collection, and experienced artist meet-and-greets, golf-cart and self-guided tours of the park, and a speaking program with campus and park leadership.

Heralded as one of the top sculpture parks in the world, the Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park holds a collection of more than 30 master works of large-scale sculpture situated within 100 acres of prairie landscape at Governors State University. This “museum-in-the-prairie” is free and open to the public 365 days a year.

Announced at the event, the newly established Lewis Manilow Common Ground Initiative—named after the park’s founder, philanthropist, and University Park and Park Forest developer—will serve as a dedicated fund to support arts education for the community. The initiative will make it possible for additional school children and youth groups to make regular visits to theNate and to learn from the experience.

“Governors State University is proud that our campus is an internationally recognized Sculpture Park. In fact, Lew Manilow invited sculptors to create artistic works here even before GSU was officially a university. We can think of no better way to honor Lew Manilow than to establish the Lewis Manilow Common Ground Initiative to unite our community through art—from Frankfort to Ford Heights to Millennium Park,” said GSU President Elaine P. Maimon.

The event hosted several of the artists represented in the collection, including Mike Baur, Michael Dunbar, Ted Sitting Crow Garner, Richard Hunt, Terrence Karpowicz, Richard Rezac, Christine Tarkowski, Tony Tasset, and Barry Tinsley who mingled with guests and shared insights on their works within the collection. The event also celebrated the park’s recent new addition, “Rudder,” a long-term loan by sculpture artist Neil Goodman, as well as a number of recent restorations and a sculpture relocation.

“Sculpture, Wine and Dine is always an exceptional arts and culture event, but this year’s gathering is made extra special as we celebrate the establishment of the Lewis Manilow Common Ground Initiative, as well as a considerable number of developments within the Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park’s collection,” said Jeff Stevenson, Director and Curator of the park. “Just this summer, theNate has restored several of its sculptures, and relocated ‘Lanleff-Demure No. 4’ by French Artist Henri Etienne-Martin, which was the result of a student-led and crowd-funded campaign in support of the sculpture. It’s these types of community-led improvements that make theNate a truly special place to visit, and we’re thrilled at the support we receive each year through Sculpture, Wine and Dine.”

This year’s Sculpture, Wine and Dine event is also a core component of Governors State University’s celebration of 50 years of education and excellence.