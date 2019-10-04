Global Records Set for 4 Hairy Who? Chicago Artists at Hindman Auction

Jim Nutt (American, b. 1938), Plume, 1989, acrylic on canvas in acrylic on wood frame, signed Jim Nutt, titled, dated and annotated (verso), 25 1/2 x 21 1/2 inches., Property from a Corporate Art Collection

Hindman’s September 26 Post War and Contemporary Art sale realized over $3.4 million and was led by an extraordinary session of rare and outstanding paintings by the Hairy Who? and the Chicago Imagists that surpassed presale estimates and broke four global auction records. This session included the top selling lot of the sale, Jim Nutt’s Plume, which realized $516,500 against a presale estimate of $200,000- $400,000. The painting broke a global record, being the most expensive work ever sold at auction by the artist.

Other Chicago Imagists realizing global records include Gladys Nilsson, Karl Wirsum, and Art Green. Gladys Nilsson’s Dipdick...Adam and Eve after Cranach shattered expectations realizing $324,500 against a presale estimate of $20,000-$30,000. Karl Wirsum’s Doggerel III realized over triple its high estimate, selling for $212,500. Guarded Irregularities by Art Green, sold for almost double its presale estimate, realizing $45,000.

Zack Wirsum, Senior Specialist of Post War and Contemporary Art, stated: “We are absolutely over the moon about the prices that the works by Hairy Who? and Chicago Imagists brought today. To be in a position to continue to set new precedents for the auction prices of these artists fills us with hometown pride. The entire auction was gangbusters with the majority of the lots offered selling above or towards the high end of the estimate, it was a truly phenomenal day in the Hindman salesroom.”

More highlights from the sale include Larry Poons Untitled, which carried a presale estimate of $30,000 - $50,000 and sold for $131,250 and Personajes con Pajaro Negro by Wifredo Lam which realized $200,000 against a presale estimate of $40,000- $60,000.

The Post War and Contemporary Art sale was immediately followed by Hindman’s Prints and Multiples auction, which was led by a strong session of Alexander Calder lithographs from the Terrance J. Dimoff Charitable Remainder Trust. This rare group realized $89,250, exceeding the high estimate for the collection.

Additional highlights of the Prints and Multiples auction include Helen Frankenthaler’s Tales of Genji I which sold for $57,500 against an estimate of $30,000-$50,000 and a pair of Frank Stella relief collages which sold for $11,875 and $11,250 respectively. The Pop Session included a Roy Lichtenstein’s Crak! which sold for $15,000.

About Hindman

