News From Around the Art World: September 20, 2019

Navy Pier on Lake Michigan in Chicago, the home of Expo Chicago. Courtesy Choose Chicago.

Big Galleries in the Windy City: Expo Chicago Welcomes a Slew of Power Dealers to the Midwest’s Biggest Fair

The event, now in its eight edition, offers a calmer alternative to elbow-thrashing fairs in New York or Miami.

By Nate Freeman, Artnet

Read More

Edward Kemeyss' Lions welcome visitors to The Art Institute of Chicago Courtesy of The Art Institute of Chicago

Making the Art Institute of Chicago a more inclusive place is about more than just architecture

The museum’s director James Rondeau on why the institution is bringing Barcelona architects Barozzi Veiga on board to rethink the whole campus

By James Rondeau, The Art Newspaper

Read More

LaToya Ruby Frazier, Mindy Miller standing with fellow Auto Warehouse Company ironworkers and the last Cruze in the GM Lordstown Plant Complex at 2300 Hallock-Young Road (11 years in at AWC), Lordstown OH, from “The Last Cruze,” 2019. Courtesy the artist.

‘No One Was Going to Pay Attention’: As GM Auto Workers Strike in Ohio, LaToya Ruby Frazier Debuts Photos of Union Laborers in Chicago

On a frigid afternoon last March, LaToya Ruby Frazier was taking photographs some 1,500 feet in the air above the Lordstown General Motors complex. Strapped into a helicopter, she carefully trained her heavy 600-millimeter lens on her mark below: a white Chevrolet Cruze surrounded by workers from the Auto Warehousing Company waving signs. The largest of the signs, dense with signatures, read in bold letters, “THE LAST CRUZE.”

By Claire Voon, ARTNEWS

Read More

Note: Frazier's exhibition, The Last Cruze, is on view at the Renaissance Society thru December 1, 2019.

Mariane Ibrahim joins a growing contemporary art scene in Chicago with her new gallery in the city's West Town neighborhood. Photography by Philip Newton. Courtesy of Mariane Ibrahim Gallery.

‘You Have to Create the Market’: Dealer Mariane Ibrahim on Moving to Chicago and Promoting Artists From Africa, Its Diaspora, and Beyond

Mariane Ibrahim's new 5,000 square-foot space results from a much longer journey than her move from Seattle to Illinois.

By Tim Schneider, Artnet

Read More

Note: read CGN's fall 2019 interview with Ibrahim here