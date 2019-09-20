News From Around the Art World: September 20, 2019
Big Galleries in the Windy City: Expo Chicago Welcomes a Slew of Power Dealers to the Midwest’s Biggest Fair
The event, now in its eight edition, offers a calmer alternative to elbow-thrashing fairs in New York or Miami.
By Nate Freeman, Artnet
Making the Art Institute of Chicago a more inclusive place is about more than just architecture
The museum’s director James Rondeau on why the institution is bringing Barcelona architects Barozzi Veiga on board to rethink the whole campus
By James Rondeau, The Art Newspaper
‘No One Was Going to Pay Attention’: As GM Auto Workers Strike in Ohio, LaToya Ruby Frazier Debuts Photos of Union Laborers in Chicago
On a frigid afternoon last March, LaToya Ruby Frazier was taking photographs some 1,500 feet in the air above the Lordstown General Motors complex. Strapped into a helicopter, she carefully trained her heavy 600-millimeter lens on her mark below: a white Chevrolet Cruze surrounded by workers from the Auto Warehousing Company waving signs. The largest of the signs, dense with signatures, read in bold letters, “THE LAST CRUZE.”
By Claire Voon, ARTNEWS
Note: Frazier's exhibition, The Last Cruze, is on view at the Renaissance Society thru December 1, 2019.
‘You Have to Create the Market’: Dealer Mariane Ibrahim on Moving to Chicago and Promoting Artists From Africa, Its Diaspora, and Beyond
Mariane Ibrahim's new 5,000 square-foot space results from a much longer journey than her move from Seattle to Illinois.
By Tim Schneider, Artnet
Note: read CGN's fall 2019 interview with Ibrahim here