News From Around the Art World: September 30, 2019

Christie’s to Offer Art Collection of James and Marilynn Alsdorf

The multi-category collection of James and Marilynn Alsdorf, with an estimated total value of $50 million, will be offered across a series of sales at Christie’s New York beginning November 2019 and continuing into 2020.

During their lifetime, the Alsdorfs operated an export and investment business based in Chicago, and James served as president of the Cory Corp., the largest manufacturer of glass coffee equipment that later sold to Hershey Food Corp.

By Fang Block, PENTA

What Sold at Expo Chicago

Over its lifetime, and under the leadership of director Tony Karman, Expo Chicago has grown a reputation as a fair where galleries expect to receive institutional support, thereby helping to grow new audiences for their artists. For many, this year did not disappoint.

By Claire Voon, ARTSY

A future-focused Chicago relies on a new class of collectors

Although top prices were hard to come by at Expo, high-earning young collectors are shoring up the middle market in the Windy City.

By Margaret Carrigan, The Art Newspaper

