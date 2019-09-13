View Open House Chicago 2019's Participating Locations

SCHOOL OF THE ART INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO GRAND BALLROOM AT MACLEAN CENTER

Via PR

The complete list of participating locations for Open House Chicago 2019 is now available. On October 19–20, tour soaring skyscrapers, repurposed mansions, opulent theaters, exclusive private clubs, industrial facilities, cutting-edge offices and breathtaking sacred spaces—all for free.



Start planning your #OHC2019 weekend with the Chicago Architecture Center's online itinerary planning tool. You may visit an OHC site listing page at openhousechicago.org and click the “add to itinerary” button to get started, though this optional tool is not required to participate in the citywide festival.

A few select OHC sites require advance registration and will not accept drop-in visitors. CAC has partnered with with TodayTix to manage ticketing for most of these sites, several of which allow direct booking but are expected to fill on a first-come, first-served basis.

TodayTix will conduct lotteries for the most in-demand sites in order to randomly assign the opportunity to register for tickets.From now until 8am on September 20, you can enter the online OHC lottery system for a chance to book tickets for one or more of these sites.



Most RSVP Only sites are subject to a $6 per person booking fee. Explore the RSVP Only sites and reserve tickets or enter lotteries on openhousechicago.org.

Another way to access these sites is to volunteer to be a greeter at OHC 2019. Get the insider experience and exclusive benefits—including a Priority Access pass. Register today!

