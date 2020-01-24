Hyde Park Art Center will commission Faheem Majeed to create a monumental artwork to commemorate South Side Community Art Center

VIA PR

The Joyce Foundation announced today that the 2020 Joyce Awards have been awarded to four collaborations between artists of color and arts and cultural organizations in Chicago, Cleveland and the Twin Cities. We are so honored be one of the participating organizations.

The Hyde Park Art Center will commission visual artist Faheem Majeed to create a monumental artwork, exhibition and programming to commemorate the legacy of the South Side Community Art Center.

The $50,000 grants will develop works that engage, educate and challenge while celebrating the diversity in their local communities. This year’s Joyce Awards projects will take an important look at the themes of heritage, history and resilience.

HPAC will share more about Faheem's exhibition and programming throughout the year.

Click here to see the rest of the 2020 Joyce Awards Winners.

The South Side Community Art Center also recently named a new Exec. Director. and a $2 million gift.