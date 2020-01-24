January 17 Gallery Openings

By CGN Staff

Saturday, January 17 features a number of openings taking place in galleries around Chicago and Milwaukee!

Our overview of highlights from this coming weekend is below, and our full calendar may be viewed here.

See you in the galleries!

3rd Midwest Open

Opening Friday, January 17 - Pilsen

Woman Made Gallery

In her juror statement, Mia Lopez writes: “I was inspired by WMG’s decades of supporting female-identifying artists through refreshing and inclusive exhibitions. Though the selected artists represent a wide variety of perspectives and approaches, they are unified via thoughtful consideration of form and content. From figurative paintings to conceptual photography, abstract sculptures, and myriad media in between, this annual exhibit demonstrates the incredible diversity of artistic practices in the Midwest.”

Meditations in an Emergency

Opening Friday, January 17 - West Town

Catherine Edelman Gallery

Concurrent with New Formations, Catherine Edelman Gallery is honored to present Meditations in an Emergency, Bettina von Zwehl's latest portrait series inspired by the teenage die-ins that were staged shortly after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Von Zwehl presents seventeen portraits of New York City teenagers (the result of the first artist-in-residence at the New York Historical Society) in the classic silhouette profile, describing the photographs as death masks sculpted from life. These seventeen portraits honor the number of victims of the school shooting on Valentine's Day, 2018, and serve as a testament to the endurance and practice of protest and teen activism. Presented in a small quiet room on the gallery's lower level, Meditations in an Emergency offers viewers a moment to reflect and think about the power of protest.

On the Nature of Wisconsin

Opening Friday, January 17 - Milwaukee, WI

The Warehouse

Featuring work from the permanent collection, On the Nature of Wisconsin is a celebration of Wisconsin artists and their relationship with the natural world. A state known for its fresh water, forests, and parks, this exhibition examines the connections artists have made and observed with these surroundings. Works included depict sweeping landscapes, quiet farm life, reimagined plants and animals, and objects exemplifying natural forms.



David Dunlop: Landmarked

Opening Friday, January 17 - Milwaukee, WI

Lily Pad Gallery West

David Allen Dunlop is a contemporary American painter. His stylized work is characterized by its heavy use of phthalo blue, an intensely blue-green pigment, which he employs to form representational images of city architecture, nature scenes, and figures in motion. Born in 1951, Dunlop received his BA from the College of Wooster in Ohio and MFA from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY.