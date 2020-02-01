News From Around the Art World: January 28, 2020

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona, is photographed in 2018. AP

Taliesin, Frank Lloyd Wright' Famed Architecture School to Close

The architecture school that architect Frank Lloyd Wright started nearly 90 years ago is closing, officials announced Tuesday.

The School of Architecture at Taliesin, which encompasses Wright properties in Wisconsin and Arizona, will shutter in June. The school’s governing board said in a statement the “gut-wrenching decision” was made after no agreement could be made with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to keep operating the school. Specific details about the negotiations between the school and foundation were not disclosed.

By AP via Sun Times

Read More

© Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke

Coronavirus crisis: Hong Kong follows China in shutting museums

Hong Kong is indefinitely closing its public museums and leisure facilities in a bid to contain the novel corona virus, or 2019-nCoV, which developed in Wuhan, Hubei Province in late December. Wearing a face mask, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam also announced yesterday that the special administrative region will be curtailing travel to mainland China, suspending train and ferry services, and limiting flights. Individual travelers will also no longer be able to receive permits to visit Hong Kong from the mainland.

By Lisa Movius, The Art Newspaper

Read More

This is one of a pair of twin 1880s buildings that are part of Pullman Artspace lofts, on opposite ends of the new building. Each has six apartments.

Artists are moving into Pullman’s first new homes in decades

The first eight renters have moved in at Pullman Artspace Lofts, a trio of buildings that contain the first new housing built in the onetime factory town in several decades. Another nine will move in Feb. 1.

By Dennis Rodkin, Crain's

Read More

Naftali Fürst (2019). © Martin Schoeller.

On the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz, 75 Moving Portraits of Holocaust Survivors Are Going on View in Germany

When two Russian soldiers arrived to the Auschwitz concentration camp on January 27, 1945, the guards were gone but 7,000 survivors remained, including many children. Now, one of those children, Marta Wise, is among 75 subjects in a poignant new photography exhibition that captures the portraits of Holocaust survivors.

The show, “Survivors – Faces of Life after the Holocaust,” in Essen, Germany, includes 75 recent photographs by the German-born artist Martin Schoeller.

By Kate Brown, Artnet

Read More