Weekend Art Highlights: January 30 - February 1

This coming Thursday, Friday and Saturday features a number of opening receptions taking place in galleries around Chicago and the greater Midwest!

An overview of highlights from this coming weekend can be viewed below.

Five Works: Cathy Hsiao

Opening Thursday, January 30 - Pilsen

Mana Contemporary

Cathy Hsiao is the next artist in Five Works, a bimonthly project series that features five new and/or recent works by emerging Chicago artists.

Born in New York and raised by a Falun Dafa Buddhist mother, Cathy Hsiao grew up between the US and Taiwan. She holds an MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and a BA from the University of California, Berkeley, and is the recipient of a New Artist Society Merit Fellowship.

Hive

Opening Thursday, January 30 - U of I, Urbana-Champaign

Krannert Art Museum, University of Illinois

Hive is a site-specific sculpture and sound commission by Nancy Davidson and Lakshmi Ramgopal, two artists with distinctive practices collaborating for the first time at Krannert Art Museum.

On view for a full year, Hive is housed within and responds to the architecture of KAM’s 1988 Kinkead Pavilion, a postmodern addition to the museum designed by architect Larry Booth.

Ceramic Impressions, etc.

Opening Friday, January 31 - Evanston

Space 900

A one-weekend pop-up exhibition featuring an exciting and mutually empowering collaboration between ceramic artist Mariko Ventura and printmaking artist, Bert Menco. The collaborative effort consists of impressions made into clay by Mariko from wood blocks carved by Bert. In addition the exhibition will include Bert’s paper impressions of the same blocks along with personal ceramic work by Mariko.

Candida Alvarez: Estoy Bien

Opening Saturday, February 1 – West Town

moniquemeloche

This is Alvarez’s first exhibition with Monique Meloche and her first solo gallery exhibition in Chicago.

The work of Candida Alvarez is imbued with both personal and formal aspects which evolve through her relationship to color, light, and architectural elements.

Winter Group Show featuring Leon Keer, Julieta XLF, Li-Hill, James Knight (FourhundredML)

Opening Saturday, February 1 – Ukrainian Village

Vertical Gallery

After a January break, Vertical Gallery presents a special five-artist exhibition for their first exhibition of 2020. The Winter Group Show will feature Leon Keer, Martin Whatson, Julieta XLF, Li-Hill, and James Knight (Fourhundred ML). This five-artist exhibition allows each artist to create a full collection of work to show a range styles.

Steve Geer: River Ice

Opening Saturday, February 1 - Evanston

Perspective Group + Photography Gallery

"Deep in the winter, after the water has lost its summer heat, the surface of the river in Chicago freezes. Sunlight and city lights are reflected from the ice and, when it’s newly washed and wet, the frozen water also reflects the cityscape. It’s magical." ~ Steve Geer