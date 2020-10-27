Fourth Edition of Chicago Architecture Biennial Reinvents Format As It Kicks Off For 2021

The Chicago Architecture Biennial announced its fourth edition, entitled The Available City, today. The Biennial will be developed in collaboration with Artistic Director David Brown, a designer, researcher, and educator based at the School of Architecture at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Through a reinvented and responsive new format, the 2021 edition will invite an international community together to participate in conversations about the impact collective space can have in cities today.

Programming will kick off next week and continue throughout the run of the edition, which officially opens in the fall of 2021.



The Available City will engage a global platform of both local and international projects and practices that reflect new concepts for shared space and collective agency in the city. To kick off CAB's fall program, they invite you to join 2019 MacArthur Fellow, 2019 CAB Contributor, and landscape and public artist Walter Hood in conversation with Artistic Director David Brown on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. See below for more information and to register.



As in past Biennials, the fourth edition will also feature a broad spectrum of local and global partners creating programs and content aligned with The Available City. Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) will once again serve as the Biennial’s official Presenting Partner. CAB is also pleased to announce a major collaboration with the Danish Arts Foundation to create a newly commissioned work in 2021 that responds directly to the themes explored through The Available City.



Amidst these challenging times, CAB says they are dedicated to reflecting and responding to changes in the way we gather, engage, and learn: activating spaces throughout the city, expanding access to architecture and design, and engaging new voices.

The fourth edition will open in September of 2021 with free programming in neighborhoods across Chicago and online.



Upcoming Programs



The Available City Program Launch: Walter Hood in Conversation with David Brown

Tuesday, October 27

5:00 – 6:00pm (CST)

Zoom webinar



Join the Chicago Architecture Biennial for a program featuring 2019 MacArthur Fellow, 2019 CAB Contributor, and landscape and public artist Walter Hood in conversation with CAB 2021 Artistic Director David Brown. Brown and Hood will discuss their respective practices and address questions about urbanism and the future of cities on the occasion of the announcement of the fourth edition of the Chicago Architecture Biennial in 2021. The event is free and open to all. Register here.

