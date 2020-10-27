Intersect Chicago / SOFA Announces 100+ Exhibitors For Its Virtual Fair

Mel Douglas, INTERSTICES, 2020, Blown glass, 11.75 x 15.75 x 15.75 inches (each)

Courtesy of Traver Gallery

Via PR

Intersect Art and Design announces over 100 exhibitors for the inaugural edition of Intersect Chicago, a virtual art fair replacing SOFA Chicago for the 2020 edition due to COVID-19. Intersect Chicago will be online from November 6-12, 2020 at IntersectChicago.com with a dedicated VIP Preview Day by invitation only on November 5.

The fair is the evolution of SOFA – Sculpture Objects Functional Art. It is the intersection of art, design, and objects, including daily highlights on Glass, Contemporary Art, Design, Ceramic and Craft, Outsider Art, Fiber, and Public Art / Sculpture. Intersect Chicago will feature institutions from around the globe with dedicated programming and a selection of galleries showcasing work of these disciplines.

Intersect Art and Design’s CEO Tim von Gal explains, “We were extremely pleased with the quality and volume of engagement of our first virtual art fair in July, Intersect Aspen. Although the knowledge gain of one’s first rodeo is often overstated, we have taken away many valuable lessons from that experience which we will be applying to Intersect Chicago. This is a special occasion, as we are launching the future of SOFA. We’ll preserve the spirit and legacy of SOFA with a spotlight on glass, craft, and sculpture, but are excited to expand the presentation to include a larger interdisciplinary program across the fields of art and design.”



Becca Hoffman, Managing Director of Intersect Art and Design says, “With Intersect Chicago, we’re channeling the momentum and positivity of our inaugural July edition of Intersect Aspen into a new chapter of revamping and innovating the online space, while encouraging connectivity and an out of the box approach. Our November platform will be a unique form of engagement for the community, highlighting dynamic programs, partners, and virtual activations focusing on and inspired by SOFA’s original tenets but with an absolutely new vision and fresh approach.”

Intersect Chicago will present SOFA Salons, a series of themed conversations pertaining to art and design, presented online and free to the public. To learn about upcoming programs and register, visit https://www.sofaexpo.com/salons.

Cultural Partners of Intersect Chicago will be featured on different days of the fair with special programming, talks, virtual tours, and more. Visit INSERT URL for a full schedule. The full list of cultural partners is available https://www.sofaexpo.com/calendar-of-events.



Exhibitors participating in Intersect Chicago include the following 106 galleries, from 25 different countries. See the full list https://www.sofaexpo.com/gallery-list.

