News From Around the Art World: October 13, 2020

National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen.Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

National Museum of Mexican Art receives $3.5 million grant

The National Museum of Mexican Art on Monday announced a $3.5 million, four-year unrestricted grant from the Ford Foundation.

The grant is among 20 awarded across the country and the only one awarded in Illinois. The grants support Black, Latinx, Asian and Indigenous arts organizations as part of the America’s Cultural Treasures initiative.

By Miriam Di Nunzio, Chicago Sun Times

Chicago’s Driehaus Museum enlivens its historic mansion with contemporary art

From now through January 17, 2021, Chicagoans and Gilded Age aficionados can explore the newest exhibition at the Richard H. Driehaus Museum, which sits new, site-specific work amid the 1883 mansion’s ostentatious wallpapering and intricate furniture.

By Jonathan Hilburg, The Architect's Newspaper

From left: “There Exists a Glorious World. Its Name? The Land of Sustainable Burdens,” “Thank You My Love, I Would Never Have Discovered It Without You” and “Mosaicked Utterance,” by Jadé Fadojutimi at Pippy Houldsworth Gallery in London.Credit...Mark Blower

At a Reduced Frieze Week, a Focus on Black Art

This year’s edition was less extensive because of the pandemic, but many shows reflected a new focal point in the art world.

By Scott Reyburn, The New York Times

