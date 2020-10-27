News From Around the Art World: October 13, 2020
National Museum of Mexican Art receives $3.5 million grant
The National Museum of Mexican Art on Monday announced a $3.5 million, four-year unrestricted grant from the Ford Foundation.
The grant is among 20 awarded across the country and the only one awarded in Illinois. The grants support Black, Latinx, Asian and Indigenous arts organizations as part of the America’s Cultural Treasures initiative.
By Miriam Di Nunzio, Chicago Sun Times
Chicago’s Driehaus Museum enlivens its historic mansion with contemporary art
From now through January 17, 2021, Chicagoans and Gilded Age aficionados can explore the newest exhibition at the Richard H. Driehaus Museum, which sits new, site-specific work amid the 1883 mansion’s ostentatious wallpapering and intricate furniture.
By Jonathan Hilburg, The Architect's Newspaper
At a Reduced Frieze Week, a Focus on Black Art
This year’s edition was less extensive because of the pandemic, but many shows reflected a new focal point in the art world.
By Scott Reyburn, The New York Times