News From Around the Art World: October 20, 2020
Chicago sculptor Simone Leigh to become first Black woman to represent U.S. at Venice Biennale
Leigh, who was born in 1967 and raised in the South Shore neighborhood and now lives and works in New York City, has been on a steep and, to her, surprising career ascent in recent years.
By Steve Johnson, Chicago Tribune
Made in Chicago: Luft Balloons is 'bursting' with success after pandemic pivot
In a space that once was Gamekeepers on the corner of Lincoln and Armitage in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, Elaine Frei and her team inflate thousands of balloons a day.
By Lisa Fielding, WBBM News Radio
Plans ‘in the trash can’: remote learning forces US college museums to get creative
Closures, postponements and sharp reductions in programming prompt soul-searching—and innovation—among institutions
By Tess Thackara, The Art Newspaper
Velázquez’s Las Meninas: A detail that decodes a masterpiece
A small clay pot in Diego Velázquez’s Las Meninas could hold the key to unlocking the mysterious 17th-Century painting, argues Kelly Grovier.
By Kelly Grovier, BBC