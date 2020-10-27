News From Around the Art World: October 20, 2020

Simone Leigh poses for a photo at Stratton Sculpture Studios in Philadelphia. (Shaniqwa Jarvis/AP)

Chicago sculptor Simone Leigh to become first Black woman to represent U.S. at Venice Biennale

Leigh, who was born in 1967 and raised in the South Shore neighborhood and now lives and works in New York City, has been on a steep and, to her, surprising career ascent in recent years.

By Steve Johnson, Chicago Tribune

Elaine Frei, Luft Balloons Photo credit WBBM Newsradio/Lisa Fielding

Made in Chicago: Luft Balloons is 'bursting' with success after pandemic pivot

In a space that once was Gamekeepers on the corner of Lincoln and Armitage in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, Elaine Frei and her team inflate thousands of balloons a day.

By Lisa Fielding, WBBM News Radio

The University of Michigan Museum of Art has set up socially distanced study pods in its atrium so that students starved of campus space for study and reflection can book slotsUniversity of Michigan Museum of Art

Plans ‘in the trash can’: remote learning forces US college museums to get creative

Closures, postponements and sharp reductions in programming prompt soul-searching—and innovation—among institutions

By Tess Thackara, The Art Newspaper

(Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Velázquez’s Las Meninas: A detail that decodes a masterpiece

A small clay pot in Diego Velázquez’s Las Meninas could hold the key to unlocking the mysterious 17th-Century painting, argues Kelly Grovier.

By Kelly Grovier, BBC

